Apoletto Ltd Buys RLX Technology Inc, DoorDash Inc, Boxed Inc, Sells ContextLogic Inc

- New Purchases: RLX, DASH, BOXD, JD, CVT, PDD, AVDX,
- Added Positions: CCCS,
- Reduced Positions: XPEV, WISH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Apoletto Ltd
- XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 5,567,457 shares, 35.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.27%
- RLX Technology Inc (RLX) - 33,995,474 shares, 16.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) - 15,093,969 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 369,793 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio.
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 204,625 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio.
Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.62%. The holding were 33,995,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 282,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boxed Inc (BOXD)
Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in Boxed Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,906,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cvent Holding Corp (CVT)
Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in Cvent Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
