Apoletto Ltd Buys RLX Technology Inc, DoorDash Inc, Boxed Inc, Sells ContextLogic Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RLX Technology Inc, DoorDash Inc, Boxed Inc, JD.com Inc, Cvent Holding Corp, sells ContextLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apoletto Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Apoletto Ltd owns 17 stocks with a total value of $798 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apoletto Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apoletto+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 5,567,457 shares, 35.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.27% RLX Technology Inc (RLX) - 33,995,474 shares, 16.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) - 15,093,969 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 369,793 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 204,625 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio.

Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.62%. The holding were 33,995,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 282,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in Boxed Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,906,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in Cvent Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.