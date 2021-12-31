Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Apoletto Ltd Buys RLX Technology Inc, DoorDash Inc, Boxed Inc, Sells ContextLogic Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Apoletto Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys RLX Technology Inc, DoorDash Inc, Boxed Inc, JD.com Inc, Cvent Holding Corp, sells ContextLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apoletto Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Apoletto Ltd owns 17 stocks with a total value of $798 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apoletto Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apoletto+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Apoletto Ltd
  1. XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 5,567,457 shares, 35.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.27%
  2. RLX Technology Inc (RLX) - 33,995,474 shares, 16.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) - 15,093,969 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  4. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 369,793 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio.
  5. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 204,625 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)

Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.62%. The holding were 33,995,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 282,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Boxed Inc (BOXD)

Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in Boxed Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,906,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cvent Holding Corp (CVT)

Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in Cvent Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Apoletto Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Apoletto Ltd. Also check out:

1. Apoletto Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Apoletto Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Apoletto Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Apoletto Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus