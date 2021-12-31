Biltmore Family Office, LLC Buys Aon PLC, Intuit Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Silvergate Capital Corp

- New Purchases: AON, INTU, XVV, NMI, BA, CB, PH, BHP, DGRW, ETX, XJH, TRV, UPS, COP, TEL, BBN, EIX, MS, TSN, ACGL, JCI, DIA, AMBA, NRGX, EEM, EMXC, EFL, BWX, ADTX, VT,
- Added Positions: XBI, EMXF, MSFT, ADP, EFA, IBM, CSCO, MSOS, PG, SCZ, TPAY, IAU, ICLN, AFL, BX, XOM, FPE, JPM, PEP, ALL, ROBO, FB, LLY, CVX, BR, QQQ, IVV, DGRO, MRK, DUK, SPHQ, IJR, IJH, HON, IEMG, VV, BUG, GE, ARQQ, DD, MDT, VNQ, DOW, EMN, EMR, ABBV, GOOGL, COST, CAT, BMY, BLK, SO, AMGN, VWO, IEFA, HD, VO, TIP, YUM, GLD, COIN, YUMC, T, PFE, NFLX, MCD, CCI, ADI, AMT, AMZN, CQQQ, VBR, TFC, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, SHY, MUB, PHYS, VCSH, IWF, BAC, GS, PAYX, BAB, MMM, V, VEA, WFC, ORCL, LOW, JNJ, EFX, DHR, WMT, TGT, PYPL, RYT, SPY, CMCSA, CDW, INTC, VXF,
- Sold Out: JETS, SI, AAMC, OZK, DFH, EOG, IGSB, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 953,210 shares, 32.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 704,142 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 230,647 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81%
- ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) - 257,446 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 51,174 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $283.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 51,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $481.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 14,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc (NMI)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.44 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 72,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 1022.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 40,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 3512.03%. The purchase prices were between $41.65 and $44.58, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.998600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 84,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 39,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 48.47%. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.15%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 348.50%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 14,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13.Sold Out: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09.Sold Out: Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Altisource Asset Management Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $21.67.Sold Out: Bank OZK (OZK)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Bank OZK. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $45.66.Sold Out: Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $15.42 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $17.46.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.
