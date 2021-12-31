Biltmore Family Office, LLC Buys Aon PLC, Intuit Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Silvergate Capital Corp

New Purchases: AON, INTU, XVV, NMI, BA, CB, PH, BHP, DGRW, ETX, XJH, TRV, UPS, COP, TEL, BBN, EIX, MS, TSN, ACGL, JCI, DIA, AMBA, NRGX, EEM, EMXC, EFL, BWX, ADTX, VT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aon PLC, Intuit Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Silvergate Capital Corp, Altisource Asset Management Corp, Bank OZK during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biltmore Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Biltmore Family Office, LLC owns 232 stocks with a total value of $526 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 953,210 shares, 32.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 704,142 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 230,647 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81% ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) - 257,446 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69% Aon PLC (AON) - 51,174 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. New Position

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $283.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 51,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $481.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 14,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.44 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 72,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 1022.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 40,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 3512.03%. The purchase prices were between $41.65 and $44.58, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.998600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 84,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 39,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 48.47%. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.15%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 348.50%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 14,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Altisource Asset Management Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $21.67.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Bank OZK. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $45.66.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $15.42 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.