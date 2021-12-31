Capital Markets Trading UK LLP Buys General Motors Co, Palantir Technologies Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, NIO Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

New Purchases: DAL, PLTR, UAL, SQ, BIDU, JPM, TWTR, AIG, AVGO, ETSY, NCLH, SPCE, BILI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Palantir Technologies Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, United Airlines Holdings Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, NIO Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Nokia Oyj, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Markets Trading UK LLP. As of 2021Q4, Capital Markets Trading UK LLP owns 173 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 107,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 247,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 83,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $157.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 35,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 70.88%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 220,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 590.38%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 55.97%. The purchase prices were between $7.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $8.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,148,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP added to a holding in General Electric Co by 77.22%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 60,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 349.64%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 211.31%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.