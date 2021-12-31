Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Caption Management, LLC Buys Devon Energy Corp, Trip.com Group, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, , Charter Communications Inc

Investment company Caption Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, Trip.com Group, Zillow Group Inc, Teck Resources, Zynga Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, , Charter Communications Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caption Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Caption Management, LLC owns 1546 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Caption Management, LLC
  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 264,000 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio.
  2. Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 1,821,900 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio.
  3. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 2,498,700 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio.
  4. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 346,600 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio.
  5. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 1,072,500 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 302,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $126.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 64,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 94,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $103.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 88,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,598,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 366.21%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,040,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 171.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 930,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 536.86%. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,858,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 1322.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 639,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: (STMP)

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

Sold Out: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19.



