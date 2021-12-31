Caption Management, LLC Buys Devon Energy Corp, Trip.com Group, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, , Charter Communications Inc

New Purchases: Z, BX, ZM, NVDA, XBI, DKS, PYPL, XLNX, CG, LH, SQM, WM, CHK, ULCC, IGV, QYLD, XLV, FIS, TEVA, PANW, NOVA, VZ, BGNE, OPEN, INVZ, KRBN, TSN, CYRX, KWEB, HRTX, CME, RL, SLB, UMC, DOC, STNE, NRDY, PLD, BBD, BLDR, CAH, CUTR, EXC, TSM, NMM, IQV, VLRS, SAGE, RETA, ATUS, BBIO, SMFR, ONON, ECH, BSAC, BHC, BXC, SAM, DHI, AGM, HIG, CNR, ON, OCN, PLUG, TGT, EBS, TIPT, AUPH, GLPG, AGIO, UPLD, LBRDK, KURA, PFGC, GPMT, BKR, KRYS, LOVE, TENB, SONO, DKNG, CRSR, DSP, MCG, XLI, XLP, ACTG, AEO, IVZ, ABR, CVX, DXC, CORT, DXCM, EXEL, M, GE, GT, HAE, HBNC, SVC, INO, LMT, MMP, NAT, OMC, PCG, PHG, PXD, WSM, CROX, VNDA, CIM, CELH, GSL, DISCK, AMRS, FLT, YNDX, BCOV, PRLB, FIVE, ESI, CHGG, AKBA, MGNI, SNDX, OR, ASND, GKOS, GMS, VVV, CRSP, IRTC, YUMC, LW, SNAP, APRN, ZLAB, SFIX, DBX, GRTS, RVLV, RAPT, FOUR, VRM, NKLA, FTHM, FROG, AVIR, PLTK, TDUP, COIN, TSP, DNUT, RSKD, KD, GDX, URNM, T, ARCH, BG, DXLG, DLTR, EXAS, FHN, FTK, GPS, HFWA, IMAX, IFF, ISRG, LPL, LVS, AXGN, MAT, NKE, OXY, ODP, RGS, RIGL, DHC, SIRI, STLD, TUP, VGR, LWLG, ATEC, MLCO, TWO, BLNK, LOCO, XNET, RDUS, FUBO, GOGO, NXE, AAL, ALLY, TWOU, LMB, CALA, KMPH, CWEN, NNDM, DSKE, NVCR, XAIR, NTLA, PK, AZUL, FPH, WOW, BBIG, XERS, ESTA, ELAN, FTCH, MNTV, CCO, CRNC, CABA, ACI, BLI, PSTH, CMPS, LUNG, ROOT, ATNF, DM, AGFY, OSCR, PCT, COMP, SKIN, FIGS, ME, MYPS, YOU, PAYO, EVGO, UP, RNW, DNA, KIND, PL, SLDP, DOUG, LIT, XLK,

DVN, TCOM, TECK, ZNGA, FCX, TGTX, CZR, MDT, APLS, ATVI, PINS, AZN, HIMX, MX, ABBV, AGCO, TRQ, CPLG, CTVA, PTON, INTC, NVS, WAB, APP, SPWR, VG, CLW, HTA, SABR, ZEN, FTAI, UNG, RAMP, BIIB, LNG, EQT, FISV, SGEN, BABA, PTGX, ZIM, ALB, CCL, PWR, SNY, SPG, STKL, X, AER, IGT, PMT, SPLK, PROF, HWM, ESTC, CVAC, OTLY, ALIT, ABT, BHP, STZ, DB, OVV, ILMN, MMC, MGI, NCR, PBR, WPM, TPX, ACIW, KTOS, BTG, IOVA, HEAR, ZGNX, AR, QTNT, GSM, NIO, EB, HCAT, BNTX, PLTR, RADI, SEER, ABCL, DBA, ICLN, ARWR, ASXC, CDE, CMA, CNX, AVDL, ALT, LBTYA, MEOH, BRFS, RRGB, SGMO, SMSI, VSAT, WYNN, QRTEA, UEC, MAXR, ABUS, SSSS, TRIP, WMC, GNK, NBEV, CFG, VRAY, RUN, PAGS, COLD, IQ, LEVI, CLVT, GOTU, BEKE, PRCH, RBLX, OGN, LICY, MNTS, CLBT, Reduced Positions: CHTR, MRTX, SEAS, MRK, WDC, CSTM, AA, EXPE, BHVN, QS, DUK, EW, MTCH, CAR, HZNP, QURE, VALE, CNC, IONS, DOW, GOLD, DISH, INCY, KSS, XLC, CLDX, NUE, CCXI, SQ, ADNT, GRUB, ALKS, BBY, CTRA, C, FE, TGNA, MS, RIO, XRX, AUY, VMW, SIX, APO, TDOC, PSTG, HYZN, AES, BBBY, BCRX, F, GLNG, HOG, NKTR, NBIX, NOK, JWN, RWT, NLOK, VRTX, EDU, DNN, GM, GRPN, ATOS, AMC, ITCI, FIVN, SPWH, W, CDK, SENS, AXSM, CDEV, EAF, GSKY, DELL, NCNO, COUR, BLDP, BZH, CHS, CYH, KGC, JEF, PAR, PBI, PAA, POWW, TEN, RIG, CTLP, WMB, ALLT, STLA, BUD, STNG, PARR, ESRT, NMIH, ALDX, JD, ASPN, BSIG, BOOT, GPP, PUMP, SOS, DCPH, KNSA, WRAP, REAL, SKLZ, WOOF, SOFI, SOFI, FREY, XOP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, Trip.com Group, Zillow Group Inc, Teck Resources, Zynga Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, , Charter Communications Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caption Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Caption Management, LLC owns 1546 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 264,000 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 1,821,900 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 2,498,700 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 346,600 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 1,072,500 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio.

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 302,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $126.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 64,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 94,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $103.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 88,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,598,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 366.21%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,040,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 171.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 930,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 536.86%. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,858,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 1322.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 639,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19.