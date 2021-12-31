Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys Trebia Acquisition Corp, M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp, Concord Acquisition Corp III, Sells , Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Trebia Acquisition Corp, M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp, Concord Acquisition Corp III, Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A, Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A, sells , Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, , , Concord Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beryl Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Beryl Capital Management LLC owns 375 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beryl Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beryl+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB) - 3,622,901 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 828.14% M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC.U) - 2,490,000 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB) - 2,474,996 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A (CNDA) - 2,474,997 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A (CNDA) - 2,474,997 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. New Position

Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,474,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,490,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,474,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Gores Metropoulos II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $8.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,196,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,149,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp by 828.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 3,622,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 by 560.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,649,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp by 211.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,051,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp by 55.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,393,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Globis Acquisition Corp by 208.14%. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 647,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Clarim Acquisition Corp by 1213.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 436,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.

Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $10.52.