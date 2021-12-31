Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys Trebia Acquisition Corp, M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp, Concord Acquisition Corp III, Sells , Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp,

- New Purchases: MBAC.U, CNDB, CNDA, CNDA, GMII, MBSC, USCT, IXAQ, HWKZ, FOUN, ICNC, AHPA, CFFSU, LFACU, LFACU, ARCK, SIER, ZINGU, CBRGU, ARTE, PBAX, NFYS, FLAG, FLAG, SCMA, TOACU, SGII, BCSAU, ALORU, ARGU, DSAQ, ONYX, PHYT, BFAC.U, LVAC, TRAQ, AVAC, LCW, INTE, RRAC, CONE, DALN, IRRX.U, JUN, IFIN.U, MAQC, SMAP, FIAC, MLAI, DCRD, AEAE, DHAC, MTVC.U, CSPR, CCTSU, RCFA.U, BRD.U, LION, LION, THAC, RNERU, MEOA, GIA, BMAC, TRIS, GIAC, PCX, NFNT.U, ENER, ESAC, SHCA, REVE, AEHA, TLGYU, MIME, PRBM, LGSTU, ACAQ, ADAL, RAM, NETC.U, GATE, APXIU, ARYD, DMAQ, SCUA.U, NCAC, NAAC, APGB, ACDI.U, HBMD, MIT, IQMD, HTAQ, DTRT, BMAQ, CNGLU, IGTAU, GMFIU, VSAC, DMYS, XFIN, GTAC, CENQ, IOACU, ENCPU, MCAG, BPACU, FATP, WEL.U, APCA.U, RCACU, AXH, PGSS, PCCT, MPRA, CMCAU, PEGR, APN, OLITU, BLEUU, MNTN.U, ROCLU, DAOOU, GOGN, BRG, SZZLU, SUAC.U, PEPL, AFACU, VMGAU, GGAAU, BRKHU, EVE.U, ADRT.U, BOAC, KVSA, IMAQ, KCGI, STET.U, ROSE, BACA, JMAC, HAIAU, AOGOU, NPAB, OXUS, PONO, RACB, IVCBU, GEEXU, ENTF, DCRN, FTSI, CORS, AVHI, AVHI, CRECU, BIOSU, ATEK.U, MCAA, PACI.U, HTA, CPLG, ARIZ, LGTO, FLME, WPCB, NHICU, NHICU, SANB, TGVC, MTRY, LIBY, DGNU, OXAC, FRLA, BRIV, ZT, FLYA, HORIU, FST, FNVT, GLLI, SRT, MSDA, AHRNU, SRSA, PACX, DNAC, DPCSU, SAGAU, SVNA, FLAC, MSAC, SMIH, VHNAU, EMLDU, MLAC, OMEG, DNAD, EDNC, HTAQ.U, JYAC, FCAX, FACT, GIW, FEXDU, BNIX, APN.U, SHAP.U, LUB, DHACU,
- Added Positions: TREB, TRON, CPUH, LUXA, GLAQ, MDH, CLRM, ADER, ENNV, CLAY, FTVI, ATVC, HCCC, ABGI, TINV, CCV, ATAQ, VMAC, IPVI, ALAC, NSTB, CAS, HZON, TEKK, CHWA,
- Reduced Positions: JWSM, XPDI, ZNTE, CND, SV, BLTS, CCAC, CCVI, MBAC, FMIV, FRXB, CONX, GTPB, CRHC, COOL, VYGG, KVSC, IIII, BTWN, CHPM, PCPC, PV, OTEC, EJFA, GLTA,
- Sold Out: STMP, SCR, CSOD, CNDA.U, SIC, HZAC, QADA, TWND, INFO, AHPAU, AHPAU, PRPB, TMTS, LMRK, MRAC, SIERU, RBAC, DWACU, ARTEU, RTPY, MDLA, IEC, FSNB, SGAM, ATMR, DSAQ.U, ARGUU, FMAC, FLAG.U, DCRDU, GIA.U, MNR, SCLE, MEOAU, GIG, REVEU, AEHAU, NUAN, YAC, FORE, SVFC, DSAC, VPCB, DTRTU, CENQU, VELO, VOSO, KVSB, BRPM, IMPX, ECHO, MOTV, DBDR, MACQ, TVAC, CMLT, OXUSU, PONOU, GLEE, GIIX, JMP, GMBT, HCIC, OCA, NXU, SWBK, APSG, KCGI.U, DFPH, LGV, FTAA, ENFA, LOKB, OXACU, DGNS, NMMC, LEGO, MSON, KRG, EUSG, PRBM.U, FOXW, IACB, ISOS, GGPI, OPA, STWO, ADEX, NGAB, BNIXU, IPVF, LFG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Beryl Capital Management LLC
- Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB) - 3,622,901 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 828.14%
- M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC.U) - 2,490,000 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB) - 2,474,996 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A (CNDA) - 2,474,997 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,474,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC.U)
Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,490,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A (CNDA)
Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,474,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A (CNDA)
Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,474,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gores Metropoulos II Inc (GMII)
Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Gores Metropoulos II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $8.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,196,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp (MBSC)
Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,149,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB)
Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp by 828.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 3,622,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (TRON)
Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 by 560.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,649,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH)
Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp by 211.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,051,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp (LUXA)
Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp by 55.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,393,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Globis Acquisition Corp (GLAQ)
Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Globis Acquisition Corp by 208.14%. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 647,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clarim Acquisition Corp (CLRM)
Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Clarim Acquisition Corp by 1213.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 436,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (STMP)
Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: (SCR)
Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA.U)
Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.04.Sold Out: Select Interior Concepts Inc (SIC)
Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)
Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $10.52.
