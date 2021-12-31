MetLife Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , EPAM Systems Inc, Alcoa Corp, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , EPAM Systems Inc, Alcoa Corp, Bruker Corp, Macy's Inc, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Enbridge Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MetLife Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, MetLife Investment Management, LLC owns 2401 stocks with a total value of $21.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 390,986 shares, 19.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13% iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH) - 98,000 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) - 92,502 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 12,983 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% iShares Europe ETF (IEV) - 14,555 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%

MetLife Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 2,855,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $443.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 49,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Douglas Elliman Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $12.13, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Greenhill & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $19.08, with an estimated average price of $17.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 2341.36%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $78.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 90,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kite Realty Group Trust by 507.07%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 182,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Macy's Inc by 136.99%. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 259,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 2300.27%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc by 79807.04%. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $8.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 226,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

MetLife Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.