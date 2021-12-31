MetLife Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , EPAM Systems Inc, Alcoa Corp, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

- New Purchases: LQD, EPAM, BRKR, ESMT, AFCG, OUST, IKNA, DSGN, EWTX, ALKT, HOWL, FSBC, FSBC, TALS, ACT, ACT, DICE, STER, CIVI, CIVI, SOVO, LTH, AVDX, ENFN, PTLO, TSVT, UDMY, HRT, TSAT, CRGY, DOUG, ESTE, IRMD, MCBC, OCN, PTSI, POWL, SMSI, DZSI, EYPT, TIPT, FRBA, STKS, GHL, FSBW, IHC, BVS, THRY, PCSB, FTSI, HFFG, RRBI, KRUS, MXCT, ACET, FBRT, FBRT, ABNB,
- Added Positions: ECH, EPP, EWJ, IEV, AA, M, KRG, VOYA, CADE, CADE, CTRA, POWI, O, RRX, SPWR, VICR, HBI, WU, SPCE, SITM, AXTI, ADTN, AMOT, AWR, AGEN, ABR, ABG, ATRO, BHLB, OPCH, LCTX, BDN, CVBF, CAMP, CPE, BXMT, PRDO, ASXC, CENX, CNTY, CERS, COLB, CVGI, CNSL, CXW, CCRN, CRIS, DBI, DENN, DHIL, DBD, EMKR, EBF, EVC, EQT, FMNB, VERU, FBP, FBNC, CIVB, FCF, BANC, FLIC, FOSL, FCEL, FLL, GNW, GERN, GTY, GBCI, HAIN, HLIT, HR, HT, IIVI, ILMN, IMGN, INDB, INO, INTU, ISBC, VIAV, KELYA, KBAL, KOPN, LBAI, AXGN, LEG, LGF.B, MFA, VRE, TELL, MCS, MAT, MSTR, MPB, MPAA, VXRT, CNR, NBIX, NR, NWBI, NG, INSG, TPC, PKI, RRD, RPT, RGEN, SJI, SWX, SWN, LSI, SPTN, SCS, STXS, SRI, SYNA, TTMI, TEN, TTI, GEO, TWI, TCX, CTLP, UBSI, VLY, WNC, YELL, UVE, IDEX, VBIV, VNDA, LUNA, FRST, GSAT, CPRX, MDGL, CNK, INFN, UEC, TWO, UUUU, SRNE, MDXG, CARE, CFX, WKHS, XXII, DBRG, EFC, TRNO, CLDT, VUZI, SBRA, NPTN, GEVO, STAG, THR, KOS, SXC, CLVS, RDUS, VSTM, SLCA, BCOV, TLYS, FRG, RLGY, RH, FUBO, LAND, CMRX, NCBS, AHH, LIND, DOC, REXR, AMBC, BNFT, ISEE, ESRT, KPTI, TNDM, CTT, LADR, GCI, PCTY, BLBD, FPI, ALDX, SABR, RYAM, AKTS, OCUL, VKTX, FGEN, PGRE, OCGN, UE, SENS, PRTY, APLE, BW, MCRB, BNED, PEN, CTMX, TWNK, SELB, HONE, LGF.A, NEX, REVG, JELD, VRRM, BTU, WTTR, GTHX, CARS, WOW, SAFE, MRSN, RTL, RTL, TRTX, BRY, ACEL, ECVT, SE, APLS, SFIX, CUE, CPLG, BV, CRNX, BNGO, ARVN, GRTS, YETI, GOSS, DTIL, CCO, REAL, PING, PGNY, SI, BRMK, VVNT, MNMD, BIPC, ETWO, RLAY, MEG, NUVB, PTVE, ATHA, VLDR, MPLN, PRAX, RIDE, ADV, AIV, FDMT, DM, MASS, DNMR, APR, CHK, PLBY, RXDX, RXDX, VIEW, SNCY, IBRX, NAPA, AEVA, TIL, PCT, ALHC, COUR, RXRX, ZY, SWIM, TMCI, AVAH, HNST, STEM, FLYW, FA, PWSC, STGW, KD, MUB,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, ILF, MDY, AAPL, BRK.B, JPM, BAC, JNJ, MSFT, PG, UNH, DIS, AMZN, CSCO, CMCSA, XOM, GOOGL, INTC, PFE, TMO, VZ, WMT, WFC, FB, GOOG, T, ABT, BLK, BMY, CVX, C, DHR, NEE, FDS, MCD, MRK, MS, CRM, SBNY, RTX, PM, SEDG, MMM, PLD, ATVI, ADBE, APD, ALL, MO, AXP, AIG, AMGN, ADI, TFC, BK, BDX, BIIB, BA, BSX, CSX, CVS, COF, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CME, CI, KO, CTSH, COP, COST, D, DUK, EOG, EA, LLY, EMR, EXC, FISV, F, GD, GE, GILD, GPN, GS, LHX, HD, HON, HUM, IBM, ICE, MDLZ, LOW, MMC, SPGI, MET, MU, MSI, NVDA, NTCT, NFLX, NEM, NSC, NOC, ORCL, PNC, PEP, PGR, PRU, REGN, ROP, SRE, SO, TRV, SYK, TGT, TDS, TXN, USB, UNP, VRTX, WM, ANTM, MA, EBS, TMUS, V, TREE, KAR, CHTR, TSLA, GM, MPC, TWTR, PYPL, DOW, IWM, VNQ, AOS, AIR, CB, AES, AGCO, AMN, CLFD, AZZ, ABMD, ACTG, ACN, ACCO, AYI, AAP, AEIS, AMD, AMG, AFL, A, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ARE, ALGN, Y, ATI, ADS, LNT, HES, AEE, AXL, ACC, AEP, AEL, AFG, AMT, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, ANIK, ANSS, ATRS, APA, AIRC, AMAT, ATR, ADM, ARW, AROW, AJG, ASH, ASB, AIZ, ATO, AN, AZO, ADSK, ADP, AVB, AVY, AVT, BLL, BANF, BOH, OZK, BAX, BBY, BIG, BIO, BDSI, BLFS, BLKB, AX, BWA, BXP, BYD, BCO, BRO, BF.B, BC, BLDR, CACI, CBRE, CBZ, PARA, CF, CHRW, CMS, CCMP, CDNS, ELY, CPT, CPB, CFFN, KMX, CAH, CSL, CCL, CRI, CWST, CASY, CATY, CVCO, CE, CAR, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CHE, CHS, CHD, CIEN, CINF, CTAS, CRUS, CIA, CTXS, CHCO, CLH, CLF, CLX, TPR, COKE, CDE, CL, COLM, CMA, CBSH, CMC, NNN, CBU, DXC, CAG, CNMD, CNO, CNX, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, INGR, GLW, PRMW, CUZ, CR, WOLF, CCI, CFR, CMI, CW, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DAR, DVA, DECK, DE, DVN, DXCM, DRH, DKS, DLR, DDS, DCOM, DIOD, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, DCI, DOV, DD, DCO, DRE, DY, SSP, EZPW, EXP, EWBC, EMN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, ECPG, WIRE, AUD, AUD, ETR, EPR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EL, RE, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FNB, FFIV, FMC, FCN, FICO, FAST, FDX, FRT, FHI, FITB, PACW, THFF, FHN, FR, FE, FLO, FLS, FL, FORM, FWRD, FC, BEN, FSP, FCX, GATX, TGNA, GPS, IT, GIS, GNTX, GPC, SFST, GPI, HRB, FUL, HAL, HALO, THG, MNST, HOG, HIG, HAS, HE, PEAK, WELL, HL, HSIC, HTBK, HSY, HPQ, HXL, HIW, HFC, HOLX, HMN, HBNC, HRL, HST, HUBG, HUBB, HBAN, HURN, ICUI, ITT, IDA, IEX, IDXX, ITW, INCY, IART, IDCC, IFF, IP, IPG, ISRG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, ZD, JBL, JKHY, JACK, J, JBLU, JLL, JNPR, KBH, KLAC, K, KMT, KEY, KRC, KMB, KIM, KEX, KNX, KSS, KFY, KR, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LNDC, LVS, LEN, LII, JEF, BBWI, LNC, LAD, LFUS, LYV, LMT, LPX, MTB, MBI, MDU, MTG, MGM, MSM, MANH, MNKD, MAN, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MEIP, MLM, MTZ, MAS, MKC, MGRC, MCK, MPW, MED, MBWM, MRCY, MCY, CASH, MTD, MCHP, MVIS, MAA, MIDD, MLR, MSA, MTX, MOD, MHK, MOH, TAP, MPWR, MNRO, MCO, VTRS, NBTB, NCR, NRG, NVR, HOPE, NDAQ, NFG, NATI, NOV, NTAP, NYCB, NYMT, NYT, NEU, NWL, NI, NKE, NDSN, ES, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, OGE, OXY, ODFL, ORI, OLN, OHI, OMC, ASGN, OKE, ORA, OSK, OXM, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PSB, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PGC, PENN, PBCT, PDCE, PVH, PPC, PNFP, PNW, PXD, PBI, RL, AVNT, PRAA, BKNG, PFG, PB, STL, PEG, PSA, PHM, KWR, QCOM, PWR, QMCO, DGX, QDEL, DORM, RDN, RJF, RYN, RRGB, REG, RF, RS, RSG, RMD, RICK, RIGL, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROG, ROL, ROST, RCL, RGLD, RUSHA, R, SBAC, POOL, SEIC, SLG, SLM, SIVB, SAFM, BFS, SLB, SCHN, SCHL, SEE, SNBR, DHC, SCI, SHW, SCVL, SLGN, SLAB, SPG, SKX, SWKS, SNA, SAH, SON, RBBN, LUV, SPPI, SM, SWK, SBUX, STT, STLD, SCL, SRCL, SF, SHO, NLOK, SNX, SNPS, SNV, SYY, GIC, GIC, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TECH, TDY, TFX, TPX, TER, TXT, THO, TKR, TOL, TR, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, UFPT, UGI, UMPQ, UAA, UDR, UPS, URI, X, UTHR, KMPR, UHS, UVSP, UNM, VFC, VLO, VMI, VGR, VTR, VRSN, VSAT, VNO, VMC, WTI, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAFD, WASH, WAT, WSO, WBS, WERN, WSBC, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WLL, WMB, WSM, WGO, WTFC, WEC, WETF, WWD, WYNN, XEL, XRX, XLNX, YUM, SPB, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, ZUMZ, EBAY, BGCP, OPK, IRBT, CMG, L, ALRS, CROX, TDG, PRG, POR, EVR, TCRT, LDOS, DEI, OC, KBR, SBH, FSLR, IPGP, CENTA, ARAY, BR, DAL, IBKR, ACM, LLNW, DFS, TEL, AWK, ULTA, CIM, MSCI, RLGT, HI, XPEL, DISCK, RGA, LOPE, ABUS, FLDM, IVR, LOCO, AVGO, OMER, FTNT, VRSK, DG, LEA, CIT, GNRC, PRI, FAF, CBOE, SIX, HPP, AMRC, ENV, WSR, AMRS, TRGP, FRC, FLT, BKU, VC, INN, KMI, HCA, HII, MOS, ORC, MSBI, FBHS, XYL, ACHC, VAC, POST, ENPH, COOP, PSX, NOW, GMED, FANG, ABBV, TPH, ZTS, IQV, EPZM, COTY, GOGO, CDW, NWS, NWSA, PGEN, SAIC, BRX, BHR, HLT, AAL, ITCI, TACO, OGS, QUOT, AKBA, PAYC, MC, SPWH, NAVI, TRUE, CTRE, ANET, GPRO, VRTV, TRUP, CTLT, SYF, CFG, CZR, CDK, BSIG, KEYS, BOOT, SYNH, VRAY, STOR, QRVO, BOX, SUM, ETSY, CWEN, UNVR, CABO, CC, SRG, KHC, OLLI, RMNI, RUN, LITE, PRPL, DSKE, HPE, ACBI, RMR, UA, CDEV, FTV, PI, IEA, FBK, ASIX, VVV, LW, CNDT, PK, HWM, JNCE, LAUR, PUMP, AM, LBRT, IR, GPMT, JBGS, BKR, BHF, RBB, FUV, CTOS, ALTR, CBTX, CNNE, BRSP, COGT, EAF, BFST, CDAY, OBNK, AMRX, PRVB, ARLO, AMTB, ACA, PAE, MRNA, FOXA, FOX, CTVA, GO, IMVT, NVST, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, GBIO, CNXC, BFLY, OGN, DTM, VSCO, CCSI, EFA,
- Sold Out: EPD, MMP, ENB, IWD, VWO, KSU, HRC, PATH, NKTR, STMP, COR, CSOD, INOV, CLDR, OLO, UHAL, NLY, BOKF, BMRN, CNA, CMO, CNBKA, AWH, CSGP, MCF, CVA, CACC, CCK, DSPG, INFI, DLB, UFS, DRRX, ELS, ERIE, EEFT, EXAS, FNF, FCNCA, GPX, GPK, HEI, HUN, IONS, KIRK, LAWS, LORL, MKL, MRVL, MTRX, MDP, MDP, MSON, MORN, NLS, NXST, NUAN, ON, VHC, PCG, PEGA, BPOP, RAVN, SEB, SGEN, SIRI, SCCO, SUI, CUBE, PAG, WPC, WAL, WLK, ZIXI, ZYXI, BF.A, HEI.A, TXMD, ET, LEN.B, QRTEA, AWI, SPR, MLCO, TFSL, CLR, CAI, SCOR, VMW, EBSB, ATHX, MRTX, CTSO, KDP, AGNC, AMPE, IBIO, CDXC, TRIL, ECHO, CRDF, STWD, H, IOVA, BEEM, SSNC, KKR, BWXT, VRA, HHC, QADA, AL, GWRS, VER, UI, ZNGA, GWRE, ALSN, RPAI, CG, CLPT, HTA, LZ, ATOS, BERY, FWONA, HGEN, BFAM, XONE, NRZ, ESPR, AMH, MNDT, PINC, KODK, BURL, ESI, OMF, GLPI, CXP, CHGG, ARMK, ALLY, SC, CBAY, DRNA, RARE, FLXN, NLTX, ARES, TMX, SAGE, FWONK, ANGN, LTRPA, W, SIEN, LBRDA, LBRDK, KMPH, GDDY, XBIT, VIRT, BKI, TRU, TDOC, NTRA, PLNT, MSGS, PSTG, AGR, AGLE, LSXMA, LSXMK, PAVM, SITE, USFD, PLSE, NMTR, TWLO, SYRS, KDMN, FHB, VST, YUMC, INVH, SNDR, CADE, CADE, ATNX, ATUS, REKR, VICI, ADT, COLD, EOLS, RFL, FIXX, EQH, GSKY, RVI, AVRO, MESA, FTDR, ELAN, SWI, DELL, TCRR, SOLY, TW, BYND, UBER, APLT, PSTL, FSLY, ATER, CHNG, ADPT, MDLA, DT, NET, REYN, PPD, VRM, AZEK, ACI, AKUS, DNB, LMND, IAC, NKTX, GOCO, JAMF, JAMF, BEPC, OSH, DCT, SNOW, PRLD, STTK, CDAK, EAR, MSP, SFT, MCFE, LESL, SQZ, QS, SBTX, AI, DASH, CERT, OPEN, WOOF, DRVN, XOG, SHLS, LOTZ, BOLT, BOLT, SGFY, NEXI, INNV, VIRX, HAYW, VEI, BTX, TSP, AGL, EBET, SKYT, CURI, CURI, PCOR, VMEO, FIGS, DAWN, CHPT, CHPT, UWMC, UWMC, LYEL, IPSC, BHG, MCW, GLUE, GRPH, CURV, NABL, FXLV, SGHT, PYCR, BASE, CNM, IMRX, WEBR, SLVM, ONL,
For the details of MetLife Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/metlife+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MetLife Investment Management, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 390,986 shares, 19.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13%
- iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH) - 98,000 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) - 92,502 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 12,983 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- iShares Europe ETF (IEV) - 14,555 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
MetLife Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 2,855,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $443.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bruker Corp (BRKR)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 49,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Douglas Elliman Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $12.13, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Greenhill & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $19.08, with an estimated average price of $17.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alcoa Corp (AA)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 2341.36%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $78.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 90,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kite Realty Group Trust by 507.07%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 182,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Macy's Inc (M)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Macy's Inc by 136.99%. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 259,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 2300.27%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc by 79807.04%. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $8.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 226,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.Sold Out: (KSU)
MetLife Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of MetLife Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. MetLife Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MetLife Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MetLife Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MetLife Investment Management, LLC keeps buying