Deer Park Road Corp Buys Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, New Residential Investment Corp, Chimera Investment Corp, Sells Wheels Up Experience Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, New Residential Investment Corp, Chimera Investment Corp, sells Wheels Up Experience Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deer Park Road Corp. As of 2021Q4, Deer Park Road Corp owns 30 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,500,000 shares, 31.53% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,100,000 shares, 22.18% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 3,200,000 shares, 18.90% of the total portfolio. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 4,600,000 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 800,000 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.

Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 908,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in Chimera Investment Corp by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $14.49 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,131,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deer Park Road Corp sold out a holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.78.