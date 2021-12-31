Deer Park Road Corp Buys Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, New Residential Investment Corp, Chimera Investment Corp, Sells Wheels Up Experience Inc

For the details of Deer Park Road Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deer+park+road+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Deer Park Road Corp
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,500,000 shares, 31.53% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,100,000 shares, 22.18% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 3,200,000 shares, 18.90% of the total portfolio.
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 4,600,000 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 800,000 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.
Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 908,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)
Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in Chimera Investment Corp by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $14.49 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,131,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)
Deer Park Road Corp sold out a holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.78.
