Keenan Capital, LLC Buys Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Zendesk Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, OneSmart International Education Group

Investment company Keenan Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Zendesk Inc, Arco Platform, Ping Identity Holding Corp, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, OneSmart International Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keenan Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Keenan Capital, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $792 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Keenan Capital, LLC
  1. AppLovin Corp (APP) - 1,292,712 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio.
  2. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 1,060,000 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio.
  3. Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 3,766,954 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.53%
  4. Momentive Global Inc (MNTV) - 3,599,875 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.67%
  5. Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) - 2,921,691 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.39%
New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

Keenan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 1,137,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Keenan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Keenan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 3,766,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)

Keenan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 2,921,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Keenan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Keenan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.



