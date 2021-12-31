Keenan Capital, LLC Buys Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Zendesk Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, OneSmart International Education Group

- New Purchases: JAMF, JAMF, ZEN,
- Added Positions: ARCE, PING, MLNK,
- Reduced Positions: MNTV, DT, ONE,
- Sold Out: FB, BABA,
- AppLovin Corp (APP) - 1,292,712 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio.
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 1,060,000 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio.
- Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 3,766,954 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.53%
- Momentive Global Inc (MNTV) - 3,599,875 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.67%
- Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) - 2,921,691 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.39%
Keenan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 1,137,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Keenan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)
Keenan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 3,766,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)
Keenan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 2,921,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Keenan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Keenan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
