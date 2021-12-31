KC Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Sylvamo Corp

New Purchases: AAXJ, MAA, IVV, VNQ, NNN, XLRE, BLK, URI, UPS, CIEN, AVGO, PANW, XLI, PAA,

AAXJ, MAA, IVV, VNQ, NNN, XLRE, BLK, URI, UPS, CIEN, AVGO, PANW, XLI, PAA, Sold Out: SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, National Retail Properties Inc, sells Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KC Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, KC Investment Advisors, LLC owns 299 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KC Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kc+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 416,602 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 341,992 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 36,651 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 13,754 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 38,425 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 15,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $204.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.