KC Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Sylvamo Corp

- New Purchases: AAXJ, MAA, IVV, VNQ, NNN, XLRE, BLK, URI, UPS, CIEN, AVGO, PANW, XLI, PAA,
- Sold Out: SLVM,
For the details of KC Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kc+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KC Investment Advisors, LLC
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 416,602 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 341,992 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 36,651 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 13,754 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 38,425 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio.
KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 15,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $204.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of KC Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. KC Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KC Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KC Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KC Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying