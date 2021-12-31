BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Buys Lyft Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc

Added Positions: LYFT, NYT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lyft Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP. As of 2021Q4, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 419,000 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.81% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) - 656,260 shares, 16.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 850,028 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.81% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 697,800 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,482 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.62%

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 64.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 332,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.