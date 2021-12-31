BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Buys Lyft Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc

Investment company BlueDrive Global Investors LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Lyft Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP. As of 2021Q4, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP. Also check out:
1. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BlueDrive Global Investors LLP keeps buying
- Added Positions: LYFT, NYT,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, NFLX, TMUS, LW, HLF, BABA, AZO, UBER, KMX, DLTR,
These are the top 5 holdings of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 419,000 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.81%
- Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) - 656,260 shares, 16.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82%
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 850,028 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.81%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 697,800 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,482 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.62%
BlueDrive Global Investors LLP added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 64.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 332,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.
