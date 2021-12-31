Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Buys Lyft Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc

Investment company BlueDrive Global Investors LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Lyft Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP. As of 2021Q4, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP
  1. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 419,000 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.81%
  2. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) - 656,260 shares, 16.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82%
  3. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 850,028 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.81%
  4. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 697,800 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,482 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.62%
Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 64.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 332,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.



