Change Path, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells VersaBank, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF

New Purchases: VB, IYC, IJS, FXZ, XSD, VZIO, LQDI, MGK, VOOG, AZEK, FDRR, PSEP, BSCP, TIPX, IUS, VOT, COCO, PKI, BSCQ, NVTA, JKH, PINS, VBK, ICLR, EMXC, CSGS, CBU, BSCO, IJJ, LSCC, ON, GLOB, USTB, SPIB, ARKW, BTI, GSK, BSEP, BSCN, ACWI, MAR, FFTI, NVS, CALF, PTON, IGHG, SSO, TQQQ, ANGL, TGLS, WIRE, FFIV, EMLP, JEF, MAS, NDAQ, SPAB, FLRN, TW, XMPT, TRTN, BABA, BLOK, ARDC, ARW, AAWW, ATO, SGG, BHF, CBRE, CHPT, CHPT, ED, DLR, DFS, DOW, EQIX, ETSY, EXC, FIF, GPC, GPN, LIT, SPHB, TAN, BSCM, OEF, IYH, SLV, NEAR, LEA, MPLX, MEDP, FFHG, NOVT, PPL, TROW, TBF, RIVN, RHI, SSNC, TMHC, TD, UNG, VMI, VSS, VPU, GOGL, RACE, NXPI, HRTX, REI, SNDL, DSX, OP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells VersaBank, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Change Path, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Change Path, LLC owns 741 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 230,154 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.59% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 601,578 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.33% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 1,120,051 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.77% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 370,528 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,000,494 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62%

Change Path, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $206.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 64,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Change Path, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $74.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Change Path, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $100.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Change Path, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $63.28, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Change Path, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.63 and $248.75, with an estimated average price of $227.9. The stock is now traded at around $200.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Change Path, LLC initiated holding in VIZIO Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $19.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 117,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Change Path, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 230,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Change Path, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 51.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,120,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Change Path, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 601,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Change Path, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.23%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 236,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Change Path, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 47.22%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,502,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Change Path, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 115.34%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 775,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Change Path, LLC sold out a holding in VersaBank. The sale prices were between $11.1 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Change Path, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.

Change Path, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7.

Change Path, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $24.75.

Change Path, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $185.35 and $234.71, with an estimated average price of $212.74.

Change Path, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $76.35 and $84.74, with an estimated average price of $80.27.