Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Change Path, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells VersaBank, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Change Path, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells VersaBank, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Change Path, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Change Path, LLC owns 741 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Change Path, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/change+path%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Change Path, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 230,154 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.59%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 601,578 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.33%
  3. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 1,120,051 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.77%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 370,528 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,000,494 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Change Path, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $206.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 64,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC)

Change Path, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $74.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Change Path, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $100.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Change Path, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $63.28, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)

Change Path, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.63 and $248.75, with an estimated average price of $227.9. The stock is now traded at around $200.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO)

Change Path, LLC initiated holding in VIZIO Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $19.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 117,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Change Path, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 230,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Change Path, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 51.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,120,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Change Path, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 601,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Change Path, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.23%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 236,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Change Path, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 47.22%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,502,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Change Path, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 115.34%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 775,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: VersaBank (VBNK)

Change Path, LLC sold out a holding in VersaBank. The sale prices were between $11.1 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Change Path, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Change Path, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

Change Path, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $24.75.

Sold Out: SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK)

Change Path, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $185.35 and $234.71, with an estimated average price of $212.74.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (EWGS)

Change Path, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $76.35 and $84.74, with an estimated average price of $80.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Change Path, LLC. Also check out:

1. Change Path, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Change Path, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Change Path, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Change Path, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus