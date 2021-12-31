Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Mantle Ridge LP Buys Dollar Tree Inc

Investment company Mantle Ridge LP (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar Tree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mantle Ridge LP. As of 2021Q4, Mantle Ridge LP owns 2 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • New Purchases: DLTR,

These are the top 5 holdings of Mantle Ridge LP
  1. Aramark (ARMK) - 2,705,050 shares, 99.99% of the total portfolio.
  2. Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 100 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Mantle Ridge LP initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $142.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.



