North Fourth Asset Management, LP Buys ServiceNow Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Alphabet Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Walmart Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ServiceNow Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Alphabet Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Bath & Body Works Inc, sells Nike Inc, Walmart Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Snap-on Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Fourth Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, North Fourth Asset Management, LP owns 85 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $556.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $298.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 391,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP initiated holding in VIZIO Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $19.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 347,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 273,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc by 408.93%. The purchase prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 151,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 426.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 157,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 112.96%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $378.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 35,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 162.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $33.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 369,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 371.52%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 200,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 451.10%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 22,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

North Fourth Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.