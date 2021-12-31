North Fourth Asset Management, LP Buys ServiceNow Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Alphabet Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Walmart Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc

- New Purchases: NOW, TEAM, GOOGL, HST, VZIO, UAA, BLDR, PCAR, LESL, TSLA, BKNG, LVS, ALGN, CPRI, AXP, VUZI, WYNN, WMG, TPR, TPX, DXLG, AER, SEAS, TENB, RSI, FIVE, MAC, CURV,
- Added Positions: TXRH, BBWI, SPGI, NVT, UBER, MA, AZEK, INVZ, PZZA, MSFT, HLT, PVH, APRN, INTU, MLCO,
- Reduced Positions: WMT, BILL, H, OLPX, COTY, ASO, AFRM, CHEF, RACE, M, DDOG,
- Sold Out: NKE, LYV, SNA, DT, SE, SNOW, TWTR, XPO, TJX, DOCN, GT, IAA, FZT, LEVI, MCD, ATUS, CMG, CZR, GPI, REAL, BBBY, MO, IRNT, ENDP,
For the details of North Fourth Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+fourth+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of North Fourth Asset Management, LP
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 150,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.
- Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 290,000 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,000 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.35%
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) - 165,000 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 26,600 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
North Fourth Asset Management, LP initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $556.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $298.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 391,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP initiated holding in VIZIO Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $19.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 347,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 273,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc by 408.93%. The purchase prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 151,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 426.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 157,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 112.96%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $378.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 35,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 162.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $33.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 369,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 371.52%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 200,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 451.10%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 22,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62.Sold Out: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
North Fourth Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of North Fourth Asset Management, LP. Also check out:
1. North Fourth Asset Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. North Fourth Asset Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. North Fourth Asset Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that North Fourth Asset Management, LP keeps buying