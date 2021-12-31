Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Compass Group Llc Buys Vtex, Vasta Platform, Procaps Group SA, Sells Globant SA, PagSeguro Digital, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV

Investment company Compass Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vtex, Vasta Platform, Procaps Group SA, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, XP Inc, sells Globant SA, PagSeguro Digital, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, DLocal during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Group Llc. As of 2021Q4, Compass Group Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of COMPASS GROUP LLC
  1. GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) - 6,102,239 shares, 27.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  2. Vitru Ltd (VTRU) - 2,587,031 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%
  3. Globant SA (GLOB) - 116,502 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.61%
  4. Copa Holdings SA (CPA) - 299,684 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  5. Afya Ltd (AFYA) - 871,074 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.62%
New Purchase: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 135,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vtex (VTEX)

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Vtex by 301.84%. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $7.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 459,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA)

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Vasta Platform Ltd by 52.96%. The purchase prices were between $2.27 and $4.59, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $5.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,505,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Procaps Group SA (PROC)

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Procaps Group SA by 49.18%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,124,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Compass Group Llc sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Sold Out: Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN)

Compass Group Llc sold out a holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The sale prices were between $6.55 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $7.47.



