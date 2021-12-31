Compass Group Llc Buys Vtex, Vasta Platform, Procaps Group SA, Sells Globant SA, PagSeguro Digital, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV

- New Purchases: SQM, XP, NU,
- Added Positions: VTRU, VTEX, VSTA, PROC, MELI, CPA,
- Reduced Positions: GLOB, PAGS, ASR, ARCO, DLO, AFYA, PAX, ARCE,
- Sold Out: SCCO, BVN,
- GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) - 6,102,239 shares, 27.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Vitru Ltd (VTRU) - 2,587,031 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%
- Globant SA (GLOB) - 116,502 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.61%
- Copa Holdings SA (CPA) - 299,684 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- Afya Ltd (AFYA) - 871,074 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.62%
Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)
Compass Group Llc initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)
Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 135,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vtex (VTEX)
Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Vtex by 301.84%. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $7.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 459,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA)
Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Vasta Platform Ltd by 52.96%. The purchase prices were between $2.27 and $4.59, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $5.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,505,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procaps Group SA (PROC)
Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Procaps Group SA by 49.18%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,124,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Compass Group Llc sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23.Sold Out: Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN)
Compass Group Llc sold out a holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The sale prices were between $6.55 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $7.47.
