Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Amgen Inc, SAP SE

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Amgen Inc, SAP SE, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, KKR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc owns 207 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 244,262 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,921,960 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,781,002 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 626,429 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 165,469 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 1,921,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 1,781,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 626,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 165,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 273,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 843,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 1151.83%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 125,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 65.35%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $167.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 34.03%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $2.3 and $2.76, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $2.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 41,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $53.09 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $62.43.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.

Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.