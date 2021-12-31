Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Amgen Inc, SAP SE

- New Purchases: VEA, VWO, VNQ, VOO, VTI, VGIT, BND, VEU, VSGX, UNH, ESGV, VYM, VTV, TXN, BSV, DOCU, DXJ, V, VTIP, WMB, VT, DIS, VGSH, VB, UBER, VV, GLD, VXF, RJA, VZ, DBJP, VTWO, VGK, BLND, WFC, REET, UBS, JSTC, USB, UL, ANGN, TFC, RODM, CEF, WBK, ACVA, SMFG, CTRA, GLDM,
- Added Positions: SONO, BIP, BEP, PEP, SCHF, AAPL, FNCH, SPDW, BX, NEE, IWM, SPEM, MSFT, IVV, MA, TJX, KO, STWD, BRK.B, BEPC, CRM, RELX, PFE, CSCO, PYPL, NUSC, JPM, JNJ, FB, CMCSA, QQQ, ERIC, ET, BAC, XOM, SONY, OUST, SCHW, SCHE, CS, F, PG, GILD, HAL, CVS, HSBC, HBAN, NOK, NKE, C, MUFG, CME, CSX, LUMN, LYG, KEY, IBN, JHX, BUD, EFV,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, ABNB, GUNR, SCHX, IEMG, GNR, NOBL, EEM, T, IWR, ESGE, ABB, SCHH, AMLP, AMCR, NVDA, MMP, TEF, AEG, RIO, MS, MRK, MRO, EPD, KR, BBJP, ITUB, AMAT, SAN, CCI, DLR,
- Sold Out: AMGN, SAP, KKR, FOCS, PDBC, FGD, BP, XP,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 244,262 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,921,960 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,781,002 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 626,429 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 165,469 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 1,921,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 1,781,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 626,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 165,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 273,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 843,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 1151.83%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 125,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 65.35%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $167.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 34.03%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc added to a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $2.3 and $2.76, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $2.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 41,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59.Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.Sold Out: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $53.09 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $62.43.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
Lake Street Advisors Group, Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.
