Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, SPDR FactSet Innovat

- New Purchases: XLRE, VOO, ICVT, DEM, NVDA, XSD, VTV, SGOL, CVX, GILD, PHO, VOE, XSOE, SRGA,
- Added Positions: VHT, FIXD, SCHD, USMV, SCHM, VIGI, FSK, RYH, SCHA, DFAI, LMBS, VIG, SCHF, GLDM, MOAT, OUSM, DFAU, STIP, REMX, IBM, SCHB, IVOL, GOVT, QUAL, XOP, FEM, RSP, SPLV, VT, HDAW, FIVG, VTI, JPHY, PAVE, QQQ, CWB, MO, FIW, CIBR, SMH, VWOB, VO, BNDW, TIP, TSLA, AOR, VPU, BSV, SPIP, MDY, ONLN, REGL, ABBV, LIT, PFFD, GNL, DOW, CSCO, SIVR, SYK, SRNE, IEFA, IWM, FPX,
- Reduced Positions: BND, PSCH, JPST, MINT, VB, SPY, BX, SCHG, VZ, ACWX, BIV, F, FV, ACWV, BRG, WFC, XHE, SPYD, VUG, VWO, SMDV, IHI, PBA, OGIG, ABT, AOM, EFA, PCY, GE, HACK, ETG, CNP, BMY, MIY, WFHY, KMI, LQD,
- Sold Out: XITK, SPHB, AMLP, IPAY, XOM, KD,
For the details of Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acorn+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 160,940 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 115,837 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,738 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 59,668 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 25,837 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 836 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.8 and $97.53, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 806 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.63 and $248.75, with an estimated average price of $227.9. The stock is now traded at around $200.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 943 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 43.96%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $238.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 11,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 138.10%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 127.37%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 60.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $92.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 39.69%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $185.35 and $234.71, with an estimated average price of $212.74.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $73.62 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $78.Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.99 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.92.Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying