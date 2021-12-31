Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, SPDR FactSet Innovat

New Purchases: XLRE, VOO, ICVT, DEM, NVDA, XSD, VTV, SGOL, CVX, GILD, PHO, VOE, XSOE, SRGA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Alerian MLP ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 180 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 160,940 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 115,837 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,738 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 59,668 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 25,837 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.8 and $97.53, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.63 and $248.75, with an estimated average price of $227.9. The stock is now traded at around $200.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 43.96%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $238.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 11,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 138.10%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 127.37%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 60.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $92.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 39.69%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $185.35 and $234.71, with an estimated average price of $212.74.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $73.62 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $78.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.99 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.92.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Acorn Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.