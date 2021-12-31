Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Global X Copper Miners ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Citigroup Inc, Sells Apple Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Walmart Inc

- New Purchases: C, BFAC.U, ATEK.U, EVE.U, IVCBU, CFFSU, HLGN, CQQQ, SPR, AHRNU, AVB, BA, CCL, EQR, FLT, ASHR, HRMY, AYI, AFRM, MAN, ABNB, ALB, AMBA, AMPH, APH, ANSS, AOS, APR, ANET, ATRI, ADP, SIGA, SKIN, BL, EPAY, BLDR, CCRD, CALX, CARG, CSL, CCCS, X, CTAS, NET, CHRS, FIX, CNMD, GRC, RGP, CSGS, DDOG, NDSN, DVN, DTE, DRE, DX, EGRX, ESTC, ENV, ETSY, SF, EVRG, EXC, FZT.U, FERG, RACE, FSRXU, FRXB.U, FMIVU, HOG, SMTC, HFC, FFIV, ACQRU, INSP, PODD, VIRT, ARES, WIRE, IWM, AQUA, KLTR, LDHAU, LSI, LECO, LPX, LOW, LYB, ZUO, FR, MCK, MITC, MEDP, MLAB, CASH, MDB, MPWR, MOS, MLI, MYRG, NSSC, NSTC.U, ON, OC, SNOW, TTEK, LAD, JHG, PICC.U, PPL, PINC, NOVT, PLD, PSTG, QGEN, QCOM, QDEL, RJF, WLK, O, RYI, OPCH, SPNS, SCOBU, NOW, SWAV, SPGS.U, WRK, SPLK, SPSC, SGEN, STLD, SYNA, SNPS, TSPQ.U, TENB, TVTX, UNH, U, VRSK, VICR, VCRA, WTS, WDAY, WPC, GWW, YNDX, ZS, ZWS,
- Added Positions: COPX, TSM, HLF, WIX, AMD, FROG, TBLA, TBLA, HST, HIII, BYND, NSTD, TDG, TSN, UPST, NVDA, PLTK, K, PKG, ODFL, OMF, OPEN, RPD, NSTC, NXST, NTAP, MSI, MORN, MACC, MKC, MASI, MMC, TNDM, ZTS, YUM, WHR, PARA, VELO, VEEV, UGI, TTMI, TRNS, TMO, PAYX, SYK, SSNC, SO, SHW, RMD, KMB, PG, PLMI, PM, POOL, DELL, CVS, COST, CPSI, KO, BMY, BCOR, AVLR, TEAM, AMK, DXCM, ANGO, AEE, ALGN, ARE, AGNC, A, AMPI, ADBE, NUE, ACN, GRMN, LULU, LAZ, KSS, MMM, JYNT, JKHY, IVZ, HD, GWRE, GD, MANH, FAST, EVTC, EVR, EQC, DUK, DOMO, DISH, DISCA, DKS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, KWEB, WMT, PANW, FTNT, AMZN, MSFT, CNC, BLK, ANTM, FB, ICL, GOOGL, EWY, EA, PFE, ATVI, BAC, LGIH, TTWO, JPM, IYG, WFC, SMH, BABA, QQQ, SONY, BIDU, IACC, TME, INTC, ATHN, HIPO, PINS, TSLA, SNPE, ATEN, ABT, ALKS, ALTR, AEP, NLY, AJG, ADSK, AN, AZO, AVTR, BBWI, BRK.B, BILL, TECH, BX, BR, BRO, BRKR, CDNS, CG, CPRX, CERN, CHE, CHD, DBX, CSCO, CMS, CL, CNXC, ED, CPRT, CRVL, DHR, DPZ, DFIN, DOV, EBAY, EPAM, EFX, EXLS, EXR, FDS, FLO, FOX, FOXA, IT, GILD, HCKT, HSY, HOLX, HUBS, IDXX, ITW, ICE, INTU, ISRG, IQV, JEF, JNJ, JNPR, KDP, KEYS, KKR, LH, LSCC, MRVL, MXL, MRK, MTD, MAA, MIME, MHK, MCO, MSCI, NDAQ, OMCL, ORCL, ORLY, OTIS, PAG, PEP, PRFT, PKI, PBH, PSA, DGX, REGN, ROK, SPGI, CRM, SE, SSTK, SLAB, TROW, TGT, TSCO, USNA, WST,
- Sold Out: MA, V, SPG, CHKP, ESLT, XLV, SPY, PFLT, BUG, CFVI, XLP, SBEA, HERO, VIS, XSOE, IACB, VGT, XLF, IGM, VWO, XLK, ASML, KMDA, JETS, XLI, CAMT, KEN, BIZD, NVMI, SEDG, SOXX, STE, KBUY, XLY, ALLT, OCUL, TSEM, CTRA, MYOV, PRGO, VZ, BTAI, GMDA, ZIM, DES, EWJ, VOO, XLB, ABMD, ATRC, CACC, CASS, CCRN, CDW, CGNX, CINF, CUTR, CVLT, EXPD, FISV, HBIO, HSKA, HSTM, INGN, ZD, LBTYK, LILA, LILAK, LMAT, LPSN, MMSI, NRC, PYPL, QRVO, QRTEA, RADA, SABR, SRDX, TXN, VBLT, VRSN, WB, ADS, AON, ARW, ATR, AVY, BAM, BERY, BIO, BSX, CACI, CAE, CBRE, CNHI, COO, CRL, D, DFS, EMR, ETN, STLA, FRC, FTV, GGG, GIS, GMED, GNRC, GPC, GS, HCA, HII, TT, KR, LEN, LMT, LNT, MDT, MMS, MS, ORA, PHM, PPG, RSG, SC, SNX, SQ, SYF, T, TDC, TOL, VMW, VPG, WAT, WEC, WK, WM, XEL, XYL, BYRN, INVH, SNAP, REPL, VRT, MRNA, BRBR, CARR, ACI, BSY, ALKT, SMWB, VMEO, PAY, PAY, DLO, LYLT,
For the details of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altshuler+shaham+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Altshuler Shaham Ltd
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 8,552,109 shares, 29.09% of the total portfolio.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 11,959,076 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.48%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 33,263,346 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,635,914 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio.
- Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) - 21,843,421 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1931.64%
Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 2,515,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Battery Future Acquisition Corp (BFAC.U)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,010,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II (ATEK.U)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (EVE.U)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 772,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (IVCBU)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CF Acquisition Corp VII (CFFSU)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 456,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1931.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $40.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 21,843,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 11,959,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 866.67%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 107.38%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 108,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 296.39%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 97.37%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $648.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.Sold Out: Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Elbit Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $142.75 and $177.32, with an estimated average price of $155.17.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of Altshuler Shaham Ltd. Also check out:
1. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Altshuler Shaham Ltd keeps buying