Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Global X Copper Miners ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Citigroup Inc, Sells Apple Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Walmart Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X Copper Miners ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Citigroup Inc, Battery Future Acquisition Corp, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II, sells Apple Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Walmart Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Fortinet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altshuler Shaham Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Altshuler Shaham Ltd owns 535 stocks with a total value of $11.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altshuler+shaham+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 8,552,109 shares, 29.09% of the total portfolio. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 11,959,076 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.48% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 33,263,346 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,635,914 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) - 21,843,421 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1931.64%

Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 2,515,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,010,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 772,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 456,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1931.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $40.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 21,843,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 11,959,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 866.67%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 107.38%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 108,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 296.39%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 97.37%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $648.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Elbit Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $142.75 and $177.32, with an estimated average price of $155.17.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.