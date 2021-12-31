Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc Buys Devon Energy Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Antero Resources Corp, Sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC,

- New Purchases: AR, NOG, PLTR, AMX, PATH, XOP, DWAC, MKL, RYH, OSK, EMLP, RTX, PBA, GLPI, AA, RTM, ARCC, CBRL, DOCU, KMB, NEP, GBDC, NVDA, O, WRK, TRP, WY, FNF, GLW, SLVM, HEES, ONL, HAUZ, ENB, MCY, SCHH, UNG, VCIT, VNQI, XJH, HES,
- Added Positions: DVN, PXD, HAL, KRP, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, GM, ATUS, V, KYN, STZ, JNJ, CMCSA, DIS, VZ, XP, DOW, WMB, LLY, QCOM, MDT, JPM, GIS, ESML, XBI, SOFI, SOFI, LEGR, UBER, ILPT, SRE, IP, COP,
- Reduced Positions: RDS.A, WLL, PFE, NXST, HIO, XOM, SHLX, IBKR, PAGP, BRK.B, HHC, EVV, ET, BTZ, FSD, EPD, FB, IBM, WFC, PAA, PEP, GT, SHOP, PG, NVS, FUN, NSP, FANG, BABA, RDS.B, PNC, CSCO, LNG, BAC, BP, T, TYG, KD, ARKF, TAN,
- Sold Out: LSXMK, MIC, LSXMA, SO, ASAN, ITUB, EWBC, TAP, TLK, EBAY, MELI, CSWI, LCID, UAL, VER,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 18,669 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,488 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) - 376,423 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63%
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 80,482 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7948.20%
- Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 19,100 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4686.97%
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 123,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 102,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $18.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $94.2, with an estimated average price of $45.87. The stock is now traded at around $84.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 7948.20%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 80,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 4686.97%. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $233.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 27894.74%. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 26,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 3350.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 768 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $215.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 318 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $47.14 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $50.26.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82.Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.Sold Out: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The sale prices were between $112.46 and $144.01, with an estimated average price of $130.18.
