Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc Buys Devon Energy Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Antero Resources Corp, Sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC,

AR, NOG, PLTR, AMX, PATH, XOP, DWAC, MKL, RYH, OSK, EMLP, RTX, PBA, GLPI, AA, RTM, ARCC, CBRL, DOCU, KMB, NEP, GBDC, NVDA, O, WRK, TRP, WY, FNF, GLW, SLVM, HEES, ONL, HAUZ, ENB, MCY, SCHH, UNG, VCIT, VNQI, XJH, HES, Added Positions: DVN, PXD, HAL, KRP, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, GM, ATUS, V, KYN, STZ, JNJ, CMCSA, DIS, VZ, XP, DOW, WMB, LLY, QCOM, MDT, JPM, GIS, ESML, XBI, SOFI, SOFI, LEGR, UBER, ILPT, SRE, IP, COP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Antero Resources Corp, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Halliburton Co, sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, , Whiting Petroleum Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc owns 429 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 18,669 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,488 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) - 376,423 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 80,482 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7948.20% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 19,100 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4686.97%

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 123,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 102,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $18.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $94.2, with an estimated average price of $45.87. The stock is now traded at around $84.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 7948.20%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 80,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 4686.97%. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $233.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 27894.74%. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 26,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 3350.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $215.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $47.14 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $50.26.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The sale prices were between $112.46 and $144.01, with an estimated average price of $130.18.