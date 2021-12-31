Salesforce.com, Inc. Buys Cyngn Inc, Sells Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc

Investment company Salesforce.com, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Cyngn Inc, sells Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salesforce.com, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Salesforce.com, Inc. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $379 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 483,871 shares, 39.42% of the total portfolio.
- Ncino Inc (NCNO) - 2,093,199 shares, 30.30% of the total portfolio.
- Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 3,843,368 shares, 18.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 104,167 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio.
- Blend Labs Inc (BLND) - 1,328,302 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio.
Salesforce.com, Inc. initiated holding in Cyngn Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.2. The stock is now traded at around $1.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 316,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE)
Salesforce.com, Inc. sold out a holding in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The sale prices were between $4.69 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $7.17.
