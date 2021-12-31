Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys United Parcel Service Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: JAZZ, RWM, SNY, NUMV, COWZ, SUSA, INFY, SEEL, X, LVS, FXC, SLX, BUFD, BYRN, STPZ, DXCM, RORO, SUSB, MSOS, CMG, SC, THC, AON, RCII, SCHJ, RVP, PZA, FTS, ACB, DGRW, PATH, SUN, SPDW, S, S, POST, VWOB, MXI, IWL, PLTR, TASK, DWAC, RIVN, WFCPL.PFD, VDE, TPLC, DECK, EVBN, JCI, MKC, MTD, ON, OXY, PKG, ASG, OPTT, RGA, OMFL, RNLC, QQQM, NOBL, NTSX, PSX, SNA, A, CTRA, CVCY, CLF, EOG, GPC, K, MSTR, NUE, SMG, BUFR, WYNN, SAR, BUD, AMN, PANW, VSTO, ALC, OTIS, LSF, BGLD, PW, AQB,

JAZZ, RWM, SNY, NUMV, COWZ, SUSA, INFY, SEEL, X, LVS, FXC, SLX, BUFD, BYRN, STPZ, DXCM, RORO, SUSB, MSOS, CMG, SC, THC, AON, RCII, SCHJ, RVP, PZA, FTS, ACB, DGRW, PATH, SUN, SPDW, S, S, POST, VWOB, MXI, IWL, PLTR, TASK, DWAC, RIVN, WFCPL.PFD, VDE, TPLC, DECK, EVBN, JCI, MKC, MTD, ON, OXY, PKG, ASG, OPTT, RGA, OMFL, RNLC, QQQM, NOBL, NTSX, PSX, SNA, A, CTRA, CVCY, CLF, EOG, GPC, K, MSTR, NUE, SMG, BUFR, WYNN, SAR, BUD, AMN, PANW, VSTO, ALC, OTIS, LSF, BGLD, PW, AQB, Added Positions: UPS, SLY, WM, GMOM, SPAB, AGG, VHT, SCHA, SBUX, PRF, FVD, USB, STIP, MDT, DFAC, INDS, NVAX, EFA, NKTR, XLNX, AOR, CALF, IEMG, IJR, IVE, CIBR, XSD, DIS, DFAS, FMB, IEFA, IJH, IUSG, IUSV, RTM, XLE, FMHI, FPEI, IQSU, IWM, RWR, XSOE, ABT, COST, NVDA, ABBV, BIBL, ESGU, FPXI, FTGC, GSLC, IBB, QUAL, RDVY, SPLG, SPTM, TLT, UCON, VOE, VTV, DUK, XOM, GOOGL, PEP, WMT, ET, BX, SQ, FSLY, BLES, DIA, FDM, FTSL, SCHV, SPDV, SPLV, TOTL, TRND, VCIT, ASML, AMRN, JNJ, SAP, SYK, REI, GOOG, TSLX, TEAM, TWLO, BROS, AMLP, AOK, EFG, FCAL, FEP, FXN, FYX, IEF, IWF, IWY, IXG, PLW, PTLC, PXF, SCHG, SPSM, SPXL, SPYG, USHY, UUP, VEA, VT, XLB, XLF, XLG, XLK, XLRE, AMD, ALK, AMAT, BLK, BMY, CNI, CAT, CSCO, EW, EMR, GSK, GS, INTC, JPM, LOW, SPGI, MPW, OKE, PNC, PLUG, CRM, TROW, TGT, RIG, UNH, V, PSLV, TDOC, ZS, BNDX, CBND, DBA, DGRO, DLN, EMB, EWX, EWY, GDX, GSY, IAU, IHI, IYR, LIT, PBD, PSR, PTMC, REET, RPAR, RWJ, SCHB, SDVY, SLYG, SPEM, SPHQ, SPMD, TPHD, VBR, VEU, VIG, VONG, XHE, XLC, XLV, XMMO, PLD, ARCC, ADP, CSX, CVS, COF, C, KO, STZ, GLW, DEO, D, ENB, EXC, GD, GIS, HON, HBAN, IBM, MRK, MET, MU, NEM, OGE, PENN, LIN, PWR, SWKS, LUV, RGR, TSM, TXN, TTE, TSCO, WFC, RMT, VKQ, VGM, JPS, NZF, NVG, HYT, IGR, EOI, POR, MA, MASI, PM, ARI, KKR, KMI, MARA, NOW, AIF, VERB, BABA, PYPL, RDFN, DMTK, AQST, GH, CRWD, SNOW, AGGY, AOM, ARKF, BLV, BOND, DEED, EBND, FNDE, FSMB, FTA, FTXO, FV, IDLV, IJK, IJS, IJT, ISMD, IWC, IWP, IXUS, JNK, MCHI, MDYG, MGC, PBW, PNQI, PSK, QQEW, QYLD, ROBO, RWL, SCHM, SGOL, SHYG, SLYV, SNLN, SPIB, SPIP, SRVR, VMBS, VONV, VOT, VXF, WFIG, WWJD, XLY, XMHQ,

UPS, SLY, WM, GMOM, SPAB, AGG, VHT, SCHA, SBUX, PRF, FVD, USB, STIP, MDT, DFAC, INDS, NVAX, EFA, NKTR, XLNX, AOR, CALF, IEMG, IJR, IVE, CIBR, XSD, DIS, DFAS, FMB, IEFA, IJH, IUSG, IUSV, RTM, XLE, FMHI, FPEI, IQSU, IWM, RWR, XSOE, ABT, COST, NVDA, ABBV, BIBL, ESGU, FPXI, FTGC, GSLC, IBB, QUAL, RDVY, SPLG, SPTM, TLT, UCON, VOE, VTV, DUK, XOM, GOOGL, PEP, WMT, ET, BX, SQ, FSLY, BLES, DIA, FDM, FTSL, SCHV, SPDV, SPLV, TOTL, TRND, VCIT, ASML, AMRN, JNJ, SAP, SYK, REI, GOOG, TSLX, TEAM, TWLO, BROS, AMLP, AOK, EFG, FCAL, FEP, FXN, FYX, IEF, IWF, IWY, IXG, PLW, PTLC, PXF, SCHG, SPSM, SPXL, SPYG, USHY, UUP, VEA, VT, XLB, XLF, XLG, XLK, XLRE, AMD, ALK, AMAT, BLK, BMY, CNI, CAT, CSCO, EW, EMR, GSK, GS, INTC, JPM, LOW, SPGI, MPW, OKE, PNC, PLUG, CRM, TROW, TGT, RIG, UNH, V, PSLV, TDOC, ZS, BNDX, CBND, DBA, DGRO, DLN, EMB, EWX, EWY, GDX, GSY, IAU, IHI, IYR, LIT, PBD, PSR, PTMC, REET, RPAR, RWJ, SCHB, SDVY, SLYG, SPEM, SPHQ, SPMD, TPHD, VBR, VEU, VIG, VONG, XHE, XLC, XLV, XMMO, PLD, ARCC, ADP, CSX, CVS, COF, C, KO, STZ, GLW, DEO, D, ENB, EXC, GD, GIS, HON, HBAN, IBM, MRK, MET, MU, NEM, OGE, PENN, LIN, PWR, SWKS, LUV, RGR, TSM, TXN, TTE, TSCO, WFC, RMT, VKQ, VGM, JPS, NZF, NVG, HYT, IGR, EOI, POR, MA, MASI, PM, ARI, KKR, KMI, MARA, NOW, AIF, VERB, BABA, PYPL, RDFN, DMTK, AQST, GH, CRWD, SNOW, AGGY, AOM, ARKF, BLV, BOND, DEED, EBND, FNDE, FSMB, FTA, FTXO, FV, IDLV, IJK, IJS, IJT, ISMD, IWC, IWP, IXUS, JNK, MCHI, MDYG, MGC, PBW, PNQI, PSK, QQEW, QYLD, ROBO, RWL, SCHM, SGOL, SHYG, SLYV, SNLN, SPIB, SPIP, SRVR, VMBS, VONV, VOT, VXF, WFIG, WWJD, XLY, XMHQ, Reduced Positions: USMV, GCC, BSV, RSP, VUG, FXD, MSFT, PFF, MRNA, FTXR, IUSB, VCSH, IVW, SLV, XOP, EFAV, FIXD, MTUM, O, EFV, GLD, QTEC, VZ, VMW, FXR, LQD, PAVE, ITOT, MOAT, MUB, F, PPL, IGSB, HYLS, BIIB, AMZN, BLUE, DOCU, VLUE, VWO, XAR, XLI, LPLA, ESGE, FALN, FPX, PPLT, VXUS, T, SHOP, ABNB, DFAX, FINX, FTSM, GBIL, HDV, IYW, JPST, QCLN, NFLX, NKE, RVT, ARKG, QQQJ, SDY, TIP, URA, VNQI, XMLV, ADBE, IEP, BA, COP, HD, PCAR, PRU, BIPC, FIW, GOVT, HERO, ITB, IYE, LMBS, PTBD, SCHF, SCHX, SHY, VGT, VNQ, VOO, VYM, MMM, GOLD, BRK.B, DHT, EPD, GILD, IDXX, INTU, VMO, CHI, CHY, LAC, EXPR, TSLA, NTG, NRZ, ETSY, APPN, ZM, ANGL, ARKK, BIL, BND, CLTL, DVY, EMXC, FBT, FFTY, FNY, FPE, FTC, FUMB, FXH, GCOW, GMF, GTO, HNDL, HYG, IBUY, IGM, IVV, IWN, IWR, LGLV, MGK, PKW, TBF, VB, VGSH, ACN, ALB, MO, AXP, AMT, AMGN, ADI, AZN, TFC, BCE, BAC, CCJ, CLX, CL, CPRT, DE, FDX, FISV, FCX, GE, WELL, ITW, KEY, KMB, KR, LMT, MGM, MAR, MCD, MS, NVO, ORCL, QCOM, RMD, RDS.A, SO, SYY, THO, WEN, VFC, VTR, WY, WIT, WEC, NUV, EVT, MAV, EFR, DAL, LULU, G, AVGO, FANG, ZTS, DSL, FSK, JD, ANET, CYBR, KHC, NTNX, GRWG, IIPR, INMB, SWAV, DOW, FVRR, DDOG, LMND, GDRX, CPNG, COIN, BARK, ACWV, AOA, ARKW, BBP, BIZD, BLOK, BOTZ, COMT, COPX, EMQQ, FNDF, HUSV, IBD, IBDO, IGF, IGV, ITA, IWO, KXI, MBB, MDIV, NEAR, NXTG, OEF, PCY, PSI, PTNQ, RNDM, RYH, SCHO, SCHP, SHM, SPSB, SPYV, SQQQ, SUB, TDIV, VBK, VCLT, VCR, VTIP, WFH, XLU, XME, XT,

USMV, GCC, BSV, RSP, VUG, FXD, MSFT, PFF, MRNA, FTXR, IUSB, VCSH, IVW, SLV, XOP, EFAV, FIXD, MTUM, O, EFV, GLD, QTEC, VZ, VMW, FXR, LQD, PAVE, ITOT, MOAT, MUB, F, PPL, IGSB, HYLS, BIIB, AMZN, BLUE, DOCU, VLUE, VWO, XAR, XLI, LPLA, ESGE, FALN, FPX, PPLT, VXUS, T, SHOP, ABNB, DFAX, FINX, FTSM, GBIL, HDV, IYW, JPST, QCLN, NFLX, NKE, RVT, ARKG, QQQJ, SDY, TIP, URA, VNQI, XMLV, ADBE, IEP, BA, COP, HD, PCAR, PRU, BIPC, FIW, GOVT, HERO, ITB, IYE, LMBS, PTBD, SCHF, SCHX, SHY, VGT, VNQ, VOO, VYM, MMM, GOLD, BRK.B, DHT, EPD, GILD, IDXX, INTU, VMO, CHI, CHY, LAC, EXPR, TSLA, NTG, NRZ, ETSY, APPN, ZM, ANGL, ARKK, BIL, BND, CLTL, DVY, EMXC, FBT, FFTY, FNY, FPE, FTC, FUMB, FXH, GCOW, GMF, GTO, HNDL, HYG, IBUY, IGM, IVV, IWN, IWR, LGLV, MGK, PKW, TBF, VB, VGSH, ACN, ALB, MO, AXP, AMT, AMGN, ADI, AZN, TFC, BCE, BAC, CCJ, CLX, CL, CPRT, DE, FDX, FISV, FCX, GE, WELL, ITW, KEY, KMB, KR, LMT, MGM, MAR, MCD, MS, NVO, ORCL, QCOM, RMD, RDS.A, SO, SYY, THO, WEN, VFC, VTR, WY, WIT, WEC, NUV, EVT, MAV, EFR, DAL, LULU, G, AVGO, FANG, ZTS, DSL, FSK, JD, ANET, CYBR, KHC, NTNX, GRWG, IIPR, INMB, SWAV, DOW, FVRR, DDOG, LMND, GDRX, CPNG, COIN, BARK, ACWV, AOA, ARKW, BBP, BIZD, BLOK, BOTZ, COMT, COPX, EMQQ, FNDF, HUSV, IBD, IBDO, IGF, IGV, ITA, IWO, KXI, MBB, MDIV, NEAR, NXTG, OEF, PCY, PSI, PTNQ, RNDM, RYH, SCHO, SCHP, SHM, SPSB, SPYV, SQQQ, SUB, TDIV, VBK, VCLT, VCR, VTIP, WFH, XLU, XME, XT, Sold Out: AAPL, QQQ, VTI, APPH, QEFA, FXL, FB, GSG, NWN, OLD, CLIX, YNDX, DTM, BP, HUT, SOR, IVOL, SH, SPHD, VGIT, ADSK, MINT, CEF, VSS, AGNC, EBAY, OUNZ, IVZ, NRP, IBDM, IBDN, MLN, NUSI, PEY, PPA, NPO, GIGB, QVAL, VOOG, SPTS, FIVG, ETG, CODI, ROKU, DKNG, SIVB, OSTK, ACIM, REGN, PJT, FDT, VPU, STWD, HZNP, AKTS, MBIO, DFUS, SHW, PGX, PETS, MNST, SLRX, MBII,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Waste Management Inc, ProShares Short Russell2000, sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, AppHarvest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advocates Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Financial Advocates Investment Management owns 763 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advocates Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advocates+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 421,897 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,483 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,179 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 80,873 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 97,955 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio.

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36. The stock is now traded at around $137.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $19.41 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 172,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 85,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 79,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $47.4, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 59,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 169.04%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $209.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 256.50%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $92.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 72,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 874.63%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 50,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 482.48%. The purchase prices were between $28.66 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $30.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.847000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 52,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 433,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.08%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 75,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in AppHarvest Inc. The sale prices were between $3.89 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $5.31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $77.7, with an estimated average price of $75.83.