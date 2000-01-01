Michael Burry's Firm Axes CVS, Lockheed Martin in 4th Quarter

Scion Asset Management, the firm founded by “The Big Short” investor Michael Burry, disclosed this week that its top six trades during the fourth quarter of 2021 include selling all shares of CVS Health Corp. ( CVS, Financial) and Lockheed Martin Corp. ( LMT, Financial) and taking new positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. ( BMY, Financial), Fidelity National Financial Inc. ( FNF, Financial), General Dynamics Corp. ( GD, Financial) and AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. ( IMPX, Financial).

Burry is known for recognizing the subprime mortgage crisis in 2008 and making a large short bet in collateralized mortgage obligations. The investor started Scion in 2013; the firm has since started reporting its holdings in public companies.

As of December 2021, Scion’s $74 million equity portfolio contains six positions with a quarterly turnover of 85.64%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are financial services, health care, industrials and real estate, representing 36.20%, 25.12%, 22.40% and 16.29% of the equity portfolio.

CVS Health

Scion sold all 200,000 shares of CVS Health ( CVS, Financial), impacting its equity portfolio by -40.68%.

Shares of CVS averaged $92.68 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.35.

GuruFocus ranks the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based pharmaceutical retailer’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Altman Z-score of 2.24 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 81% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in CVS include Dodge & Cox and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio).

Lockheed Martin

The firm sold all 30,000 shares of Lockheed Martin ( LMT, Financial), impacting its equity portfolio by -24.82%. Shares averaged $345.82 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96.

GuruFocus ranks the Bethesda, Maryland-based aerospace and defense company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 2.8% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 79% of global competitors.

Bristol-Myers

The firm invested in 300,000 shares of Bristol-Myers ( BMY, Financial), giving the position 25.12% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $58.67 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.93.

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based drug manufacturer’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

Fidelity National Financial

The firm invested in 325,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial ( FNF, Financial), allocating 22.78% of its equity portfolio to the position. Shares averaged $49.86 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.88.

GuruFocus ranks the Jacksonville, Florida-based insurance company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 80% of global competitors.

General Dynamics

Scion purchased 80,000 shares of General Dynamics ( GD, Financial), dedicating 22.40% of its portfolio to the stake. Shares averaged $201.98 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.14.

GuruFocus ranks the Reston, Virginia-based aerospace and defense company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include profit margins and returns outperforming more than 72% of global competitors.

AEA-Bridges Impact

The firm purchased 1,000,100 shares of AEA-Bridges Impact ( IMPX, Financial), giving the position 13.42% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $9.86 during the fourth quarter.

The special purpose acquisition company announced on Dec. 13 that it entered a definitive merger agreement in which it will combine with LiveWire and Harley-Davidson Inc.’s ( HOG, Financial) electric motorcycle division to create a newly public company focusing on electric motorcycles.