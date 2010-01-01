Mario Gabelli Comments on Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Co. (3.0%) ( MSGS , Financial ) (MSGS – $ 3173.73 – NYSE), owner of the New York Knicks basketball team andthe New York Rangers hockey team, is one the few ways for the public to access the positive dynamics of sports franchises. The company’s predecessor was originally spun-off from Cablevision in 2010 and subsequently separated is regional sports networks as MSG Networks and then its venue and entertainment businesses via Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Although the company was negatively impacted by a shortened season and attendance limitations due to COVID, the value of the teams has been growing along with the global popularity of basketball. The Knicks on-court has also improved with a core of young players and significant draft capital that should engender additional fan engagement and create incremental pricing power in future years.

