Mario Gabelli Comments on Sony

Sony Corp. (5.5%) (SONY, Financial) (SONY – $126.40 – NYSE) is a conglomerate based in Tokyo, Japan focusing on direct-to-consumerentertainment products. Sony is the #1 integrated global gaming company with its Sony Playstation 5 gaming platform. Sony Music Recording commands #2 and Music Publishing #1 global share and is a hidden asset as music business is capitalizing the growth of streaming. Sony also operates the Sony/Columbia film studio, which is well positioned in the OTT streaming wars as a major supplier of high quality library shows like Seinfeld and Spiderman. Sony is an image sensor leader with over 50% global revenue share. We expect strong 5G iPhone upgrade cycle and larger and advanced camera sensors will benefit Sony as a sole supplier of iPhone’s image sensors. Sony is also aiming at championing its image sensor products for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in automotive. Sony’s Electronics business remains a globally diversified and defensive cash generator.
From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Value 25 Fund fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.