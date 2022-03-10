VerticalScope to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 9, 2022

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. ("VerticalScope") (TSX: FORA) announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 7:30 am EST on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

VerticalScope Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 am EST

Live Call Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F3577207%2FA2CA35D8F8EC53D1FDBF9E13E6218725

Joining by telephone:

Canada: 1 833 950 0062

United States: 1 844 200 6205

All other locations: +1 929 526 1599

Participant Access code: 952574

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F3577207%2FA2CA35D8F8EC53D1FDBF9E13E6218725

If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the VerticalScope website.

About VerticalScope

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and nearly 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the supplemented PREP prospectus dated June 14, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. VerticalScope does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

