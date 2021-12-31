Solar Alliance announces filing of Executive Compensation Disclosure

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTCQB: SAENF) announces that the Company has filed its executive compensation disclosure (“Executive Compensation Disclosure”) with the Company’s management information circular dated December 31, 2021. The Company includes the Executive Compensation Disclosure in their management information circular each year, however, inadvertently did not file the Executive Compensation Disclosure on SEDAR within 180 days after the financial year ended December 31, 2020, as required by subsection 9.3.1(2.2) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”). While the Company intended to file the Executive Compensation Disclosure with the Circular, such disclosure was also requested by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with a staff review.



Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and Illinois and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

