WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC Buys BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Agilon Health Inc, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Agilon Health Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,962 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,923 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 72,407 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) - 450,294 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,073 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 35,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 37,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $38.22 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 291.93%. The purchase prices were between $80.62 and $90.24, with an estimated average price of $86.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.127900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 30,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 94.42%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru by 55.22%. The purchase prices were between $92.39 and $105.85, with an estimated average price of $100.7. The stock is now traded at around $89.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.49.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The sale prices were between $73.25 and $89.13, with an estimated average price of $81.05.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 39.93%. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $340.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC still held 5,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.29%. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC still held 14,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF by 40.26%. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.833100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC still held 32,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.82%. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC still held 15,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 56.04%. The sale prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC still held 8,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 66.1%. The sale prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $73.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC still held 3,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.