Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, BP PLC, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fun

New Purchases: PDI, VONE, MO, CL, SPCB,

PDI, VONE, MO, CL, SPCB, Added Positions: FDRR, XLC, IHI, DIS, VTRS, VOO, QQQ, WMT, OUNZ, GLD, GDX, CVX, PAG, PG, O, XOM, KMI, PEP, PNC, ORCL, MCD,

FDRR, XLC, IHI, DIS, VTRS, VOO, QQQ, WMT, OUNZ, GLD, GDX, CVX, PAG, PG, O, XOM, KMI, PEP, PNC, ORCL, MCD, Reduced Positions: JMST, MMP, NEE, AAPL, TSLA, EPD, HD, GBDC, CVS, MSFT, V, VZ, XLE, SPY, T, IJR, FTEC, FB, C, BA, JNJ, GE, COST,

JMST, MMP, NEE, AAPL, TSLA, EPD, HD, GBDC, CVS, MSFT, V, VZ, XLE, SPY, T, IJR, FTEC, FB, C, BA, JNJ, GE, COST, Sold Out: BP, PCI, PYPL, ROKU, EEM, VIGI, ACWX, VUG, IYG, XLU, XLP, XBI, TLT, KBE, JEPI, IVW, AGG, EFAV, ESPO, ACWI, VWO, VCR, SPIB, SOXX, PFXF, IWO, ITA, ICF, IEI, QUAL, IHY, KIE, VPL, PBE, PFF, PGF, VOX, VTV, RSP, SCHM, VHT, VGK, SDY, VB, CMBS, XLF, EMB, XLK, ITOT, XLI, IVE, XHB, IWF, IWM, IWN, IWR, VXF, BBAX, VV, VLUE, BBJP, XAR, SCHH, GVI, HYG, GDXJ, USMV, XLRE, BBCA, IYJ, IJS, IJT, ISHG, IJJ, IUSV, EFV, IWD, IJH, IWS, IXN, EFG, IEFA, IYW, IGSB, LQD, PRFZ, SCHF, IJK, SCHV, SCHX, SLYV, SMH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Altria Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, BP PLC, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,050,275 shares, 29.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 356,645 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,010 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 58,592 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 214,760 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 66,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $198.94 and $219.99, with an estimated average price of $212.56. The stock is now traded at around $199.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in SuperCom Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.44 and $1.09, with an estimated average price of $0.76. The stock is now traded at around $0.599600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 112,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.61%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18.