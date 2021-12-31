Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, BP PLC, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fun

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Altria Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, BP PLC, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lehman+%26+derafelo+financial+resources+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC
  1. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,050,275 shares, 29.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  2. NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 356,645 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,010 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 58,592 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  5. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 214,760 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 66,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $198.94 and $219.99, with an estimated average price of $212.56. The stock is now traded at around $199.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SuperCom Ltd (SPCB)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in SuperCom Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.44 and $1.09, with an estimated average price of $0.76. The stock is now traded at around $0.599600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 112,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.61%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC. Also check out:

1. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus