TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Buys Verisk Analytics Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Sells VMware Inc, AECOM, Dell Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: VRSK, ACC, CNHI, NFNT.U,
- Added Positions: AMZN, FCNCA, PPC,
- Reduced Positions: HTA,
- Sold Out: VMW, ACM, DELL, MPC, LXP, FIVN, JWSM.U, RBAC, VLD, FMAC, JUGGU, BWCAU, HCNEU, SLGC, HUGS.U, VLTA, BGRY,
For the details of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toms+capital+investment+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,154,200 shares, 32.39% of the total portfolio.
- First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 151,425 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.87%
- Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC) - 4,268,000 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio.
- Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 3,368,352 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%
- Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) - 441,296 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74. The stock is now traded at around $189.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 441,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $57.29, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 979,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 2,581,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Infinite Acquisition Corp (NFNT.U)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in Infinite Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 90.51%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 25,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $766.02 and $885.55, with an estimated average price of $834.53. The stock is now traded at around $771.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 151,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $62.27 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $70.44.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26.Sold Out: LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in LXP Industrial Trust. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $14.89.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP. Also check out:
1. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOMS Capital Investment Management LP keeps buying