TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Buys Verisk Analytics Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Sells VMware Inc, AECOM, Dell Technologies Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verisk Analytics Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Amazon.com Inc, First Citizens BancShares Inc, sells VMware Inc, AECOM, Dell Technologies Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, LXP Industrial Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP. As of 2021Q4, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,154,200 shares, 32.39% of the total portfolio. First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 151,425 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.87% Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC) - 4,268,000 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 3,368,352 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96% Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) - 441,296 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. New Position

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74. The stock is now traded at around $189.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 441,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $57.29, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 979,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 2,581,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in Infinite Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 90.51%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 25,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $766.02 and $885.55, with an estimated average price of $834.53. The stock is now traded at around $771.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 151,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $62.27 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $70.44.

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26.

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in LXP Industrial Trust. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $14.89.

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.