MFN Partners Management, LP Buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, StoneCo, Sells Cheniere Energy Inc, Alight Inc, Cameco Corp

- New Purchases: OXY, LAD, STNE, PAR,
- Added Positions: XPO, PFSI,
- Reduced Positions: LNG, CCJ,
- Sold Out: ALIT, CND,
For the details of MFN Partners Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mfn+partners+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MFN Partners Management, LP
- XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 4,275,369 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.58%
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 10,934,426 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 907,800 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio.
- PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 3,975,518 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.56%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 75,000 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio.
MFN Partners Management, LP initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.46%. The holding were 10,934,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
MFN Partners Management, LP initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $322.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 525,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
MFN Partners Management, LP initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)
MFN Partners Management, LP initiated holding in PAR Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $68.81, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alight Inc (ALIT)
MFN Partners Management, LP sold out a holding in Alight Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84.Sold Out: Concord Acquisition Corp (CND)
MFN Partners Management, LP sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of MFN Partners Management, LP. Also check out:
1. MFN Partners Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. MFN Partners Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MFN Partners Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MFN Partners Management, LP keeps buying