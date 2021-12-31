MFN Partners Management, LP Buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, StoneCo, Sells Cheniere Energy Inc, Alight Inc, Cameco Corp

New Purchases: OXY, LAD, STNE, PAR,

OXY, LAD, STNE, PAR, Added Positions: XPO, PFSI,

XPO, PFSI, Reduced Positions: LNG, CCJ,

LNG, CCJ, Sold Out: ALIT, CND,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, StoneCo, PAR Technology Corp, sells Cheniere Energy Inc, Alight Inc, Cameco Corp, Concord Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MFN Partners Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, MFN Partners Management, LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MFN Partners Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mfn+partners+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 4,275,369 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.58% Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 10,934,426 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 907,800 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 3,975,518 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.56% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 75,000 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio.

MFN Partners Management, LP initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.46%. The holding were 10,934,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFN Partners Management, LP initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $322.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 525,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFN Partners Management, LP initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFN Partners Management, LP initiated holding in PAR Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $68.81, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MFN Partners Management, LP sold out a holding in Alight Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84.

MFN Partners Management, LP sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.96.