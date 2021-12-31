Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Alphabet Inc, Chubb, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

New Purchases: CB, SHW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Alphabet Inc, Chubb, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Comcast Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Financial Advisors, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 959,675 shares, 23.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) - 1,516,181 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 549,504 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 364,323 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 212,195 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.67%

Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $268.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $69.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 107,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2609.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.