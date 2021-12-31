Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Alphabet Inc, Chubb, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

- New Purchases: CB, SHW,
- Added Positions: SCHG, SCHA, EFAV, SCHV, USMV, GOOG, ESGD, ESGU, ESML, VOO, CSCO, JPM, PG, WMT, NKE, NEE, MRK, LOW, GE, BAC, ADP, ADI,
- Reduced Positions: BDX, IVV, AMGN, T, SWK, BRK.B, XOM, HON, INTC, ABBV, CARR, CVX, PEP, PFE, VTEB,
- Sold Out: PYPL, ARKG, CMCSA, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advisors, LLC
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 959,675 shares, 23.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) - 1,516,181 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 549,504 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 364,323 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 212,195 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.67%
Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $268.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $69.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 107,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2609.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
