ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 60

- New Purchases: ENB, NUHY, ABC, CNP, IWD, VUG,
- Added Positions: SPYV, SPYG, SPIB, GOVT, SCHO, IUSV, GOOGL, USHY, IUSG, SUB, VOE, VOT, QYLD, LQD, IJS, IEI, MSFT, LMT, TFC, VTV, IVV, ESML, PM, WFC, VZ, LAMR, INTC, FE, CMCSA, CLF,
- Reduced Positions: HYMB, SLYV, SLYG, GOOG, NCBS, VOOG, HYD, MUB, IEUR, IWF, AAPL, PFE, IJT, UPS, MA, FB, HD, IJH, IJR, BRK.B, PEP, D, BLK,
- Sold Out: LOW, NUMV, NUMG,
For the details of ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/erts+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,456,959 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14093.46%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 2,159,629 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 754,485 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 361.83%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 524,947 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 85,557 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY)
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.77 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $24.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14093.46%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.5%. The holding were 1,456,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 361.83%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.22%. The holding were 754,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 141.58%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 448,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 476.92%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $21.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.Sold Out: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV)
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $36.04.Sold Out: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)
ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $46.99 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $49.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs