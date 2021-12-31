ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 60

New Purchases: ENB, NUHY, ABC, CNP, IWD, VUG,

ENB, NUHY, ABC, CNP, IWD, VUG, Added Positions: SPYV, SPYG, SPIB, GOVT, SCHO, IUSV, GOOGL, USHY, IUSG, SUB, VOE, VOT, QYLD, LQD, IJS, IEI, MSFT, LMT, TFC, VTV, IVV, ESML, PM, WFC, VZ, LAMR, INTC, FE, CMCSA, CLF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Alphabet Inc, Enbridge Inc, sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, Nicolet Bankshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $419 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/erts+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,456,959 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14093.46% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 2,159,629 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 754,485 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 361.83% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 524,947 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 85,557 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.77 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $24.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14093.46%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.5%. The holding were 1,456,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 361.83%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.22%. The holding were 754,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 141.58%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 448,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 476.92%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $21.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $36.04.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $46.99 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $49.94.