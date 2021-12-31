Innealta Capital, Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

New Purchases: SPIP, FLGR, FLRU, IVV, XLRE, FLHK, IWM, SRLN, XLP, EEM, EFA, VGK,

SPIP, FLGR, FLRU, IVV, XLRE, FLHK, IWM, SRLN, XLP, EEM, EFA, VGK, Added Positions: BIL, XLY, SPTS, EWY, EWN, XLV, IEFA, SPYV, VTI, IEF, PDBC, VNQI, VCIT, BND, IJH, VPL, VWO, IJR, IEMG, FM, SCHP,

BIL, XLY, SPTS, EWY, EWN, XLV, IEFA, SPYV, VTI, IEF, PDBC, VNQI, VCIT, BND, IJH, VPL, VWO, IJR, IEMG, FM, SCHP, Reduced Positions: EWG, XLK, EWZ, XLI, RSX, XLF, EWH, XLC, FXI, EWC, AVUV, XLB, EWI, EWL, EWQ, XLE, SHY, EWD,

EWG, XLK, EWZ, XLI, RSX, XLF, EWH, XLC, FXI, EWC, AVUV, XLB, EWI, EWL, EWQ, XLE, SHY, EWD, Sold Out: ECH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Franklin FTSE Germany ETF, Franklin FTSE Russia ETF, sells iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Russia ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Innealta Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Innealta Capital, Llc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INNEALTA CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/innealta+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 189,735 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4417.50% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 79,976 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.41% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 46,460 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.34% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 66,656 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 239,298 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.99%

Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 138,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.207100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 120,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.35 and $35.33, with an estimated average price of $31.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 69,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 3,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 33,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 64,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Innealta Capital, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4417.50%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.42%. The holding were 189,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Innealta Capital, Llc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 105.34%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 46,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Innealta Capital, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 286.74%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 74,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Innealta Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 30,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Innealta Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 143.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.6 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Innealta Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $24.29.