Innealta Capital, Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

- New Purchases: SPIP, FLGR, FLRU, IVV, XLRE, FLHK, IWM, SRLN, XLP, EEM, EFA, VGK,
- Added Positions: BIL, XLY, SPTS, EWY, EWN, XLV, IEFA, SPYV, VTI, IEF, PDBC, VNQI, VCIT, BND, IJH, VPL, VWO, IJR, IEMG, FM, SCHP,
- Reduced Positions: EWG, XLK, EWZ, XLI, RSX, XLF, EWH, XLC, FXI, EWC, AVUV, XLB, EWI, EWL, EWQ, XLE, SHY, EWD,
- Sold Out: ECH,
These are the top 5 holdings of INNEALTA CAPITAL, LLC
- SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 189,735 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4417.50%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 79,976 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.41%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 46,460 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.34%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 66,656 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 239,298 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.99%
Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 138,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR)
Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.207100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 120,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (FLRU)
Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.35 and $35.33, with an estimated average price of $31.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 69,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 3,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 33,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (FLHK)
Innealta Capital, Llc initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 64,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Innealta Capital, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4417.50%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.42%. The holding were 189,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Innealta Capital, Llc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 105.34%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 46,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Innealta Capital, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 286.74%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 74,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Innealta Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 30,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN)
Innealta Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 143.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.6 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH)
Innealta Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $24.29.
