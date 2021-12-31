Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Garrett Motion Inc, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Runway Growth Finance Corp, Sells , Bank Bradesco SA, Super Micro Computer Inc

2021-12-31
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oaktree Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Garrett Motion Inc, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Runway Growth Finance Corp, CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, sells , Bank Bradesco SA, Super Micro Computer Inc, , ICICI Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oaktree Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Oaktree Capital Management LP owns 254 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Howard Marks 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+marks/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Howard Marks
  1. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 12,001,153 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  2. Vistra Corp (VST) - 28,899,812 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
  3. Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) - 25,993,242 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio.
  4. Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD) - 68,834,814 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. TORM PLC (TRMD) - 53,812,988 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.11%. The holding were 68,834,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 14,794,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Runway Growth Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.04 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $12.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 19,979,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,164,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,323,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vale SA by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,668,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Azul SA (AZUL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Azul SA by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,794,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $27.76 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $33.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 756,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Reservoir Media Inc (RSVR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Reservoir Media Inc by 81.14%. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 849,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 36.21%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 129,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (XOG)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Sold Out: (CXP)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Sold Out: Braskem SA (BAK)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Braskem SA. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $23.66, with an estimated average price of $19.77.

Sold Out: Direct Selling Acquisition Corp (DSAQ.U)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Sold Out: Alpine Acquisition Corp (REVEU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alpine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.24.

Sold Out: CENAQ Energy Corp (CENQU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CENAQ Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.25.



