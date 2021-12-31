Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Garrett Motion Inc, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Runway Growth Finance Corp, Sells , Bank Bradesco SA, Super Micro Computer Inc

- New Purchases: GTXAP.PFD, HTZ, RWAY, CBL, CIVI, CIVI, CVT, BAP, BACPL.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, NVACU, SAGAU, LSPRU, GMFIU, BRKHU, FEXDU, ACDI.U, CNGLU, JWACU, AXH, ADRT.U, WTMAU, DHAC, RNERU, ENCPU, DMAQ, AVAC, FXCOU, IGTAU, ALSAU, ICNC, AOGOU, GDNRU, ROC, CENQ, WINV, REVE, SANB, DSAQ, BRD.U, JMAC, ENER, APXIU, ONYX, GOGN, SHAP.U, GLLI, RRAC, LIBY, MCAA, FLAG, FLAG, PAFO, OXAC, PONO, MEOA, FRLAU, BMAQ, SIER, FLYA, AACI, VMGAU, NETC.U, IFIN.U, MNTN.U, BOCNU, FATP, LION, LION, FNVT, FHLT, LVAC, SVNA, JUN, MPRA, BWC, TPBA, AFTR, CCAI, DTRT, INAQ, PRBM, BNNR, LGSTU, EDNC, OLITU, BCSAU, BMAC, AVHI, AVHI, SUAC.U, MTRY, PBAX, IXAQ, DAOOU, BPACU, THAC, GGAAU, ARIZ, GTAC, KACLU, PCCT, VSAC, RVAC, WQGA, VCXA, WAVC, IOACU, CIIG, GVCIU, AFACU, LGVCU, IRRX.U, ARGU, LFACU, LFACU, ALORU, VHNAU, GATE, SGII, PACI.U, TLGYU, MCAG, BIOSU, MTVC.U, WEL.U, ACAQ, ESAC, PHYT, PCX, LAX, ARCK, LGTO, TRAQ, IQMD, SZZLU, HORIU, USCT, CNDB,
- Added Positions: VALE, AZUL, CX, FCX, OCN, MX, ITUB, RSVR, AU, SRNE, IEA,
- Reduced Positions: BBD, SMCI, IBN, VST, XP, TV, WFRD, AFYA, CLBR, GWII, APTM, HWEL, AHPA, VEON, LOMA, GFOR, LITT, CLAY, SHQA, CORS, NYCBPU.PFD, TEO,
- Sold Out: XOG, CXP, BAK, REVEU, DSAQ.U, MEOAU, CENQU, FLAG.U, WINVU, FLYA.U, DCRDU, PAFOU, FHLTU, PONOU, OXACU, SIERU, JAQCU, XPAX, PRBM.U, MTAL, TWCB, AMCI, AMCI, BNNRU, ACRO, OIBZQ, WAVC.U, APMIU, RVACU, WQGA.U, AACIU, EOCW, BWCAU, MACQ, ASZ, ARGUU, PFTAU, EGGF, CCAIU, INAQ.U, EDNCU, TPBAU, DTRTU, VCXAU, TRTL, AFTR.U, JATT, FTVI, CIIGU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Howard Marks
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 12,001,153 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 28,899,812 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) - 25,993,242 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio.
- Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD) - 68,834,814 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TORM PLC (TRMD) - 53,812,988 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.11%. The holding were 68,834,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 14,794,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Runway Growth Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.04 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $12.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 19,979,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,164,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,323,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,323,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vale SA by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,668,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Azul SA (AZUL)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Azul SA by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,794,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $27.76 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $33.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 756,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Reservoir Media Inc (RSVR)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Reservoir Media Inc by 81.14%. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 849,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 36.21%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 129,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (XOG)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.Sold Out: (CXP)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.Sold Out: Braskem SA (BAK)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Braskem SA. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $23.66, with an estimated average price of $19.77.Sold Out: Direct Selling Acquisition Corp (DSAQ.U)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: Alpine Acquisition Corp (REVEU)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alpine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.24.Sold Out: CENAQ Energy Corp (CENQU)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CENAQ Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.25.
