Islet Management, LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Sells State Street Corporation, T-Mobile US Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp

AMZN, GOOGL, CNHI, DHR, BGS, FLEX, KSS, ACC, DLTR, ZTO, NEWR, MQ, EXC, LXP, CUBE, LBTYA, ACI, ZNGA, USFD, NWE, EVBG, HTZ, ZI, CERT, ALGM, XM, VRRM, UDMY, SWN, BIDU, PRVA, GM, CWK, GFL, RIVN, FRSH, FRSH, DASH, FTAI, CLAR, VCTR, BZ, NOG, WAVC, CSTM, HEAR, PINS, PSTL, ECVT, BSY, SWIM, ALHC, DSEY, MITT, CTOS, Added Positions: HTA, ESTC, ZIM, FCNCA, UBER, APP, IFF, PPC, DLO, DH, LESL, MGM, PCOR, VRT, BBWI, PING, BLMN, ESMT, LITTU, CHDN, SMFR, FOUR, SLGC,

SE, ASO, APG, ELY, S, S, CRM, CSSE, DISH, BMBL, AIG, CZR, WKME, OLPX, IGT, BRP, EAF, HTHT, JELD, SWI, GTES, APR, LSXMK, OPAD, MCW, BRSP, KNBE, CFX, DISA, Sold Out: STT, TMUS, WSC, HIG, BILL, BURL, GLBE, PFGC, F, MTCH, SNOW, VMW, SNAP, AJG, VICI, CPNG, ROLL, U, AFRM, LYV, AZEK, FIGS, SIVB, EXPE, MEG, EQT, H, CFLT, MCFE, CNI, NKE, NCNO, DELL, COUR, CNC, LAW, OCDX, CCEP, TOST, DT, OMF, SAFE, EVH, RH, ONEM, EVCM, FIVE, ATUS, LI, IRWD, TCOM, CRCT, CANO, PAR, SRAD, WAVC.U, CMLT, MTAC, SVOK, OLO, WRBY, MOTV, SEMR, RCL, GOAC, WOOF, AMH, SVFA, SHC, SNII, SNCY, DGNS, RYAN, TBCP, CWAN, XRX, BLND, MYTE, GRIN, VZIO, ONON, KLTR, KURI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Danaher Corp, sells State Street Corporation, T-Mobile US Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Islet Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Islet Management, LP owns 180 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 700,000 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 750,000 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 400,000 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 200,000 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 1,950,000 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.41%

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $266.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in B&G Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $33.74, with an estimated average price of $30.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 944,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 129.41%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Elastic NV by 204.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 334,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $69.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $766.02 and $885.55, with an estimated average price of $834.53. The stock is now traded at around $771.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 225.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in AppLovin Corp by 209.30%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 278,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $263 and $299.25, with an estimated average price of $281.34.