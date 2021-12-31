SCW Capital Management, LP Buys Turtle Beach Corp, NCR Corp, ACCO Brands Corp, Sells International Game Technology PLC, Tronox Holdings PLC, R1 RCM Inc

New Purchases: HEAR, NCR, ACCO, INNV,

HEAR, NCR, ACCO, INNV, Added Positions: CSLT,

CSLT, Reduced Positions: RCM, TA, VRS,

RCM, TA, VRS, Sold Out: IGT, TROX, BCOR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Turtle Beach Corp, NCR Corp, ACCO Brands Corp, InnovAge Holding Corp, sells International Game Technology PLC, Tronox Holdings PLC, R1 RCM Inc, TravelCenters Of America Inc, Blucora Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCW Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, SCW Capital Management, LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Verso Corp (VRS) - 2,005,456 shares, 48.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13% Akumin Inc (AKU) - 11,419,908 shares, 17.98% of the total portfolio. R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 529,084 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.57% Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) - 303,008 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. New Position TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA) - 101,930 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.81%

SCW Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.78 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $26.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 303,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCW Capital Management, LP initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 125,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCW Capital Management, LP initiated holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.79 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $8.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 171,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCW Capital Management, LP initiated holding in InnovAge Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.62 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 159,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCW Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

SCW Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $21.55 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

SCW Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Blucora Inc. The sale prices were between $15.58 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.01.