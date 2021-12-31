Sandbar Asset Management LLP Buys The Estee Lauder Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Linde PLC, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, WestRock Co, Louisiana-Pacific Corp

New Purchases: EL, CAT, LIN, FBHS, MAS, ALK, FCX, NTR, ETN, RHI, AMD, TMX, SEDG, SUM, LOW, WSC, RUSHA, FLNC, VC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Estee Lauder Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Linde PLC, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Masco Corp, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, WestRock Co, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandbar Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q4, Sandbar Asset Management LLP owns 57 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 1,470,425 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.04% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 79,254 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.03% General Motors Co (GM) - 149,050 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 79.9% The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 23,158 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) - 75,481 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 81.98%

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $302.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 23,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $191.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 28,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 13,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 39,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 58,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 76,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $102.67 and $120.52, with an estimated average price of $112.22.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.