Little House Capital Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ConocoPhillips, Sells The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

New Purchases: QQQ, F, CVX, ZBRA, KEYS,

QQQ, F, CVX, ZBRA, KEYS, Added Positions: SPY, AAPL, COP, AXP, MSFT, XOM, GOOGL, TSLA, AMZN, PSA, FB, ABNB, XLG, EPAM, SMMD, RTX, BAC, WMT, IEFA, BRK.B, GS, UNH, JNJ, NOW, FTLS, ORCL, PG, CMDY, TMO, SBUX, GILD, DHR, COST, NFLX, MS, AEP, IWM, CVS, ACN, QAI, VRTX, HON, UNP, SPSB, LRCX, ABT, NDAQ, TXN, IEI, CSCO, ABBV, IWO, MOS, AVGO, MCD, PFE, MCHP, KNX, ADBE, SEE, TGT, SHY, PFF, MBB, NKE, TXT, ADP, NSC, KO, STZ, PPG, FRC, PEP, VRSK, TEL, HD, UPS, MDT,

SPY, AAPL, COP, AXP, MSFT, XOM, GOOGL, TSLA, AMZN, PSA, FB, ABNB, XLG, EPAM, SMMD, RTX, BAC, WMT, IEFA, BRK.B, GS, UNH, JNJ, NOW, FTLS, ORCL, PG, CMDY, TMO, SBUX, GILD, DHR, COST, NFLX, MS, AEP, IWM, CVS, ACN, QAI, VRTX, HON, UNP, SPSB, LRCX, ABT, NDAQ, TXN, IEI, CSCO, ABBV, IWO, MOS, AVGO, MCD, PFE, MCHP, KNX, ADBE, SEE, TGT, SHY, PFF, MBB, NKE, TXT, ADP, NSC, KO, STZ, PPG, FRC, PEP, VRSK, TEL, HD, UPS, MDT, Reduced Positions: DIS, LEMB, VZ, V, T, AMGN, LMT, AES, IEMG, QCOM, KLAC, NVDA, TSM, DE, VCIT, HRL, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDS, IBDT, IBDU, IBDV, AMD, BMY, TFI, INTC,

DIS, LEMB, VZ, V, T, AMGN, LMT, AES, IEMG, QCOM, KLAC, NVDA, TSM, DE, VCIT, HRL, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDS, IBDT, IBDU, IBDV, AMD, BMY, TFI, INTC, Sold Out: PYPL, BABA, KMI, EMR, PLTR, CINF, SQ, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ConocoPhillips, American Express Co, Ford Motor Co, sells The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Little House Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Little House Capital Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/little+house+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,099 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,218 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 76,625 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,650 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91% Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 13,425 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%

Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 29,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $420.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $160.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 202.03%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 107.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $89.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 65.96%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 55.89%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in Public Storage by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $343.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.

Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $110.01 and $126.18, with an estimated average price of $118.27.