Little House Capital Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ConocoPhillips, Sells The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

- New Purchases: QQQ, F, CVX, ZBRA, KEYS,
- Added Positions: SPY, AAPL, COP, AXP, MSFT, XOM, GOOGL, TSLA, AMZN, PSA, FB, ABNB, XLG, EPAM, SMMD, RTX, BAC, WMT, IEFA, BRK.B, GS, UNH, JNJ, NOW, FTLS, ORCL, PG, CMDY, TMO, SBUX, GILD, DHR, COST, NFLX, MS, AEP, IWM, CVS, ACN, QAI, VRTX, HON, UNP, SPSB, LRCX, ABT, NDAQ, TXN, IEI, CSCO, ABBV, IWO, MOS, AVGO, MCD, PFE, MCHP, KNX, ADBE, SEE, TGT, SHY, PFF, MBB, NKE, TXT, ADP, NSC, KO, STZ, PPG, FRC, PEP, VRSK, TEL, HD, UPS, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, LEMB, VZ, V, T, AMGN, LMT, AES, IEMG, QCOM, KLAC, NVDA, TSM, DE, VCIT, HRL, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDS, IBDT, IBDU, IBDV, AMD, BMY, TFI, INTC,
- Sold Out: PYPL, BABA, KMI, EMR, PLTR, CINF, SQ, KD,
For the details of LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/little+house+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,099 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,218 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 76,625 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,650 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%
- Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 13,425 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 29,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $420.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $160.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 202.03%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 107.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $89.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 65.96%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 55.89%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in Public Storage by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $343.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $110.01 and $126.18, with an estimated average price of $118.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:
1. LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC keeps buying