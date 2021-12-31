Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Buys VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Huntsman Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Huntsman Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Qualcomm Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zions Bancorporation, N.A.. As of 2021Q4, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. owns 1021 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 845,431 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.75% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,277,776 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 868,647 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.56% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 614,122 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 329,514 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.52%

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 102,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in Sapiens International Corp NV. The purchase prices were between $29.34 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.74 and $190.44, with an estimated average price of $180.46. The stock is now traded at around $174.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 183.09%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 110,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 114.48%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 80,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 1252.48%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 700.67%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5229.05%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $123.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 118.82%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in FirstCash Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $61.76 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $76.42.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.33 and $78.34, with an estimated average price of $74.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.