Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Buys VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Huntsman Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: HYD, SRLN, MUB, SPNS, VIOV, AMLP, U, DKNG, ASAN, AFRM, RBLX, HOOD, LCID, SLVM, IEFA, IUSG, IUSV, JPEM, QUAL, USHY, NWS, FICO, PLUG, SWBI, THC, IPGP, MLCO, ZG, FUBO, SAM, CZR, KRNT, HWM, FUTU, FOX, FVRR, INMD, BILL,
- Added Positions: VTI, IWS, VEU, VWO, IWP, VEA, BMY, ISRG, DVY, NKE, WBA, CAG, MSFT, NFLX, TTE, AMZN, CCI, LMT, PYPL, AMGN, WMB, HDV, IWN, IWO, AMT, BTI, KMB, CRM, UNP, APTV, ABBV, HD, MCD, TECH, UNH, MA, BX, WDAY, OLLI, PFGC, MCFE, ACN, AEP, TFC, BCE, BBY, DUK, ENB, GILD, MNST, MDT, MRCY, NVDA, NGG, RELX, SNY, SO, TMO, UPS, PM, TSLA, PANW, ZTS, SHOP, SE, PUBM, IVV, MMM, ABB, ASML, ABT, ADBE, AAP, APD, THRM, AON, AIT, ATR, BP, BMI, BCPC, SAN, BCS, BAX, BMRN, BLK, AZTA, CACI, CASY, CTAS, COHU, COLM, DXCM, DLR, DIOD, LCII, ESE, EGBN, ETN, LLY, PLUS, EQIX, XOM, FFIV, NEE, GIII, GIS, ITGR, FUL, HAE, HSIC, HBAN, INFO, IART, JPM, JKHY, MDLZ, LAMR, LSTR, LFUS, MSM, MANH, MMC, MMSI, MSI, NXST, NVS, NUVA, OMCL, ASGN, PNC, PPL, PH, PSO, PLXS, PRAA, PBH, PEG, DORM, RLI, O, RS, ONTO, SLAB, SNN, SBUX, SYK, HLIO, TXN, TXRH, TSCO, TRP, USB, UL, RTX, GWW, WAB, DIS, WM, WWD, WEX, ICFI, EXLS, BR, TRS, TEL, ULTA, MSCI, FERG, V, AVGO, AMRC, ENV, NOVT, NXPI, FB, CDW, TNDM, IBP, CYBR, MIME, KNSL, ALTR, EVOP, ALC, UBER, IAA, CRNC, BMBL, PATH, EFA, AOS, CB, AFL, ALK, ALB, ARE, ALGN, LNT, ALL, MO, HES, AXP, AIG, APH, IVZ, ANSS, APA, AMAT, AIZ, ATO, AZO, AVB, BLL, BAC, BNS, BIO, BHC, BA, BWA, BXP, EPAY, CBRE, PARA, CRH, CSX, CVS, CTRA, CDNS, CPB, CP, COF, CE, CNC, FIS, CRL, SCHW, CI, CINF, CLX, CCEP, CTSH, CL, CMA, DXC, COP, STZ, COO, DHI, DVA, DE, DB, DVN, DISCA, DLTR, DRE, EOG, DISH, EIX, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQR, ESS, EL, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, FMC, FDX, FRT, FITB, FE, FISV, F, ORAN, BEN, GPS, IT, GD, GPC, GPN, GS, HAL, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HPQ, HST, HUM, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, TT, ICE, IP, IPG, IRM, SJM, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KIM, KGC, KR, LH, LRCX, LVS, LEN, LNC, LYV, MTB, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, SPGI, MCK, MET, MCHP, MU, MAA, TAP, NRG, NDAQ, NATI, NTAP, NEM, NI, NMR, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, NUAN, NUE, ORLY, OII, ODFL, OMC, OKE, IX, PCAR, PAYX, PENN, PBCT, PKI, PNW, PXD, NTR, LIN, BKNG, PGR, PUK, PRU, PSA, PHM, QGEN, PWR, DGX, REG, REGN, RMD, RIO, WRK, ROP, RY, RCL, RYAAY, SIVB, SLB, SEE, SGEN, DHC, SHW, LUV, SWK, STT, EQNR, STLD, SRCL, STE, SU, SYY, TTWO, TEF, TER, TEVA, GL, TRMB, TSN, UDR, UNFI, UHS, VFC, VTR, VRSN, VOD, VNO, WRB, WFC, WST, EVRG, WDC, WBK, WY, WHR, WTW, XEL, YUM, ZBRA, EBAY, CMG, L, SMFG, TDG, EVR, WU, TMUS, DAL, DFS, G, AWK, DISCK, VRSK, CHTR, GNRC, CBOE, LYB, GM, FLT, HCA, HII, MOS, MPC, FBHS, SPLK, FANG, NCLH, NWSA, ALLE, ARMK, AMC, BABA, CTLT, HQY, SYF, CFG, HUBS, KEYS, QRVO, BKI, TDOC, KHC, Z, HPE, TEAM, TTD, LW, IIPR, SNAP, BKR, ROKU, ZS, MRNA, FOXA, DOW, PINS, CTVA, CLVT, CRWD, TXG, NET, DDOG, GRUB, CARR, IEMG, IWM,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, HUN, PEP, QCOM, IBM, CSCO, BSM, CM, ECL, MRK, RJF, IJH, AKAM, PFE, HON, BUD, KO, RF, AAPL, RDS.A, DGRO, AMD, EW, MELI, GLOB, SNOW, IVE, QQQ, CCL, LUMN, CVX, INTU, OXY, PG, SPG, TM, WYNN, SPSC, KMI, NOW, GOOG, ABNB, DIA, SPY, VUG, AES, PLD, ABMD, ATVI, AEM, NLY, ADSK, ADP, BHP, BK, BDX, BRK.B, BIIB, BSX, CAE, CHRW, KMX, CAH, CERN, CHKP, CME, CHD, CTXS, CMCSA, COST, CS, CCK, CMI, DTE, DHR, DCI, DD, ESLT, EA, OVV, ERIC, ERIE, RE, EXR, FAST, M, FMS, GE, GOOGL, HSBC, HFC, HMC, HRL, IEX, INCY, IFF, JBHT, JNJ, K, KEY, KNX, LKQ, BBWI, LOGI, LOW, MGM, MKC, MIDD, MT, MHK, MPWR, VTRS, NWL, NVAX, OTEX, PCG, PPG, PKG, PHG, PFG, RNR, RHI, RCI, SAP, SBAC, STX, SWKS, TRV, SUI, TROW, TJX, TGT, TDY, TFX, TNC, TOL, TREX, UAL, UAA, URI, VLO, VRTX, VMC, ANTM, XLNX, AUY, ZBH, ZION, HBI, LDOS, OC, MFG, FSLR, LULU, VMW, TAK, RGA, FTNT, BWXT, GMAB, TRGP, FRC, HZNP, XYL, ENPH, PNR, HASI, IQV, RNG, TWTR, WIX, HLT, SABR, ANET, FWONK, W, AXTA, LBRDK, QSR, SEDG, GDDY, ETSY, CC, RUN, NVCR, SQ, UA, LSXMK, FTV, TWLO, VST, INVH, ARGX, DOCU, GH, REZI, ZM, AMCR, PTON, OTIS, IAC, PLTR, GTX, OGN, VMEO, JXN, EWS, VB, XLY, XOP,
- Sold Out: INOV, FCFS, NTNX, PB, COR, HE, PBR, CADE, CADE, CODX, AGR, KKR, KD, NEP, PK, LBRDA, RPD, PSTG, DNOW, BRX, LSXMA, MNDT, SFM, NRZ, COUP, AMCX, EYE, COLD, NVT, DELL, LYFT, OPEN, WOOF, BAMR, VSCO, ONON, ARKF, IBB, VGT, NBIX, AVT, BLDR, CLF, WOLF, DKS, DLB, EPD, EPR, HAS, IMGN, IONS, KSU, LGF.B, MTG, MOH, FWONA, NYCB, RGLD, R, SJW, THO, X, HEI.A, RVT, QRTEA, JAZZ, WSR, HHC, WTRG, VER, BERY,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 845,431 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.75%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,277,776 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 868,647 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.56%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 614,122 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 329,514 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.52%
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 102,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sapiens International Corp NV (SPNS)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in Sapiens International Corp NV. The purchase prices were between $29.34 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.74 and $190.44, with an estimated average price of $180.46. The stock is now traded at around $174.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 183.09%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 110,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 114.48%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 80,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 1252.48%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 700.67%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5229.05%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $123.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 118.82%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.Sold Out: FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in FirstCash Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $61.76 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $76.42.Sold Out: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21.Sold Out: (COR)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.33 and $78.34, with an estimated average price of $74.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.
