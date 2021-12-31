Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Buys VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Huntsman Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Investment company Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Huntsman Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Qualcomm Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zions Bancorporation, N.A.. As of 2021Q4, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. owns 1021 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 845,431 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.75%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,277,776 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 868,647 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.56%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 614,122 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 329,514 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.52%
New Purchase: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 102,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sapiens International Corp NV (SPNS)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in Sapiens International Corp NV. The purchase prices were between $29.34 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.74 and $190.44, with an estimated average price of $180.46. The stock is now traded at around $174.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 183.09%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 110,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 114.48%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 80,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 1252.48%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 700.67%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5229.05%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $123.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 118.82%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Sold Out: FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in FirstCash Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $61.76 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $76.42.

Sold Out: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21.

Sold Out: (COR)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.33 and $78.34, with an estimated average price of $74.

Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.



