MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, Sells FS KKR Capital Corp, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells FS KKR Capital Corp, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, ONEOK Inc, First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC. As of 2021Q4, MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC owns 300 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 77,359 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 128,447 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 32,643 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.82% SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 386,910 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 123,260 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.23%

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 48,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.57 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $50.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 114,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 180,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 380.82%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 45.89%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.04.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $18.58.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Mercury General Corp. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $56.86, with an estimated average price of $53.62.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in America First Multifamily Investors LP. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.48.