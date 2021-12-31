MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, Sells FS KKR Capital Corp, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

- New Purchases: BXMT, SOXL, CTRE, HPE, CWH, SPXL, AMD, SHOP, TSAT, SG, RIVN, DWAC, VSTO, SPR, NVDA, KRO, COF,
- Added Positions: MUB, ITM, VOO, VYM, VUG, VCSH, HYD, VEA, SHYD, VB, ISTB, SJNK, VO, PYPL, PULS, SHM, VWO, VWOB, SMB, MBB, LQDH, FALN, SRLN, VBK, FISV, BA, MED, ARCC, URI, LMT, ICE, FDX, BMY, AZN, HEAR, DG, LDOS, SAFE, DHR, FCFS, LOVE, Y, ICHR, EW, MRK, QNST, RM, SPEM, PPL, OMC, ORI, NRG, KEY, EBF, SPDW, PGR, SPMB, EMR, DUK, CYBE, CACC, CAH, CSX, BCE, AMZN, SPTN, UNM, VRTX, WPC, WMT, WM, MA, APPS, SO, SAFT, MPC, GOOG, RF, OOMA, DOW, PRU, PFG, KMI, SLYG, SPIB, XOM, V, MAXR, DIS, COP, BOTZ,
- Reduced Positions: FSK, UMPQ, WBA, OKE, FEI, IBM, T, HXL, VLO, KMB, C, OLLI, ED, GXO, PFE, XPO, USB, BOOT, PRPL, SHYG, VZ, SPSB, IVV, KKR, VMBS, CSCO, OHI, INTC, LUV, USO, COST, KBE, LRCX, JNJ, KD, IYG, EXPE, AEE, SCHG, HDV, MSFT, MSI, FB, PEP, OC, QCOM,
- Sold Out: PDI, ATAX, MCY, AVK, BGS, PLAY, BNDX, ALK, GSK, HAL, LORL, SLB, GM,
For the details of MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mbm+wealth+consultants%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 77,359 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 128,447 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 32,643 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.82%
- SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 386,910 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 123,260 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.23%
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 48,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.57 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $50.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 114,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 180,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 380.82%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 45.89%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28.Sold Out: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.04.Sold Out: Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund (AVK)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $18.58.Sold Out: Mercury General Corp (MCY)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Mercury General Corp. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $56.86, with an estimated average price of $53.62.Sold Out: America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX)
MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in America First Multifamily Investors LP. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC. Also check out:
1. MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs