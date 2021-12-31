Public Investment Fund Buys Farfetch, Sells Prologis Inc, BeiGene

Added Positions: FTCH, V, PINS, BABA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Farfetch, sells Prologis Inc, BeiGene during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Public Investment Fund. As of 2021Q4, Public Investment Fund owns 32 stocks with a total value of $55.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) - 1,015,252,523 shares, 69.11% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 72,840,541 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 37,870,000 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 32,986,504 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 14,210,000 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio.

Public Investment Fund added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 994.62%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,314,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.