Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Sells Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Secto

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, FinTech Acquisition Corp V, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owns 594 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,123 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,167 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,662 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,724 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,159 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22%

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 262,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 247,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $96.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 27,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $66.56 and $72.3, with an estimated average price of $70.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.99 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $45.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.173100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 681.05%. The purchase prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 160,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.63%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $398.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 164.64%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 65.68%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $467.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.57%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 129,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp V. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $109.43 and $120.8, with an estimated average price of $116.42.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.