Apollon Wealth Management, LLC Buys Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: APTS, ESGU, CSQ, SMH, SCHP, JPST, EFG, VT, EFV, BRK.A, FV, TME, CHI, QCLN, DIVO, VBR, FTC, GSLC, EFT, GPRK, LBRT, IUSB, SCHF, BL, IDNA, IWR, DES, DON, DTN, IXN, RPG, VLUE, EJUL, GOVT, IHAK, JKG, XLB, DOV, ETN, ESGE, IGF, JKD, CWI, FNX, FXL, IEV, INDS, LQD, PSEP, KLAC, OMCL, WSM, CHY, LAZR, AAXJ, FTSL, XLK, CP, DVN, FDN, ICLN, IJK, IXG, IYE, RPV, USB, LAC, IGIB, COMT, DFEB, EEM, FYX, IJJ, PJAN, SOXX, AIG, ARCC, DCI, MDU, GNRC, GM, AVAH, FALN, FIXD, GWX, PHO, PTBD, UWM, BLL, DD, EPD, GGG, NOC, UL, VLY, WAB, BGR, EXPI, ANET, NDMO, DVY, FBT, LMBS, PSP, SHYG, SPEM, UCON, CMI, FAST, GIS, HPQ, MPWR, NVR, SLB, SIGI, VRTX, ZBH, ZION, FTNT, MOS, MPC, AA, ALC, BBEU, DAX, DGRW, HYLS, IDRV, IEF, IEUR, IHI, MINT, OIH, PAPR, QTEC, QUAL, SPTM, XLP, AB, ABC, ADM, BP, ENB, FISV, FCX, GSK, TT, J, MSI, NFG, NVO, ANTM, WY, WEX, TECK, JLS, ATKR, CRSP, BKR, UBER, UPST, LCID, AAAU, ARKK, BKLN, CIBR, IGSB, DEM, DJUL, DMAY, FPX, FVD, IYH, LIT, MBB, RDVY, RXI, SPLV, VAW, VCSH, VGK, XLI, ALB, APH, ANSS, CSX, CNI, COF, CTSH, STZ, DXCM, DLR, EMN, EXR, GBCI, GT, GSBC, HMC, K, KR, LVS, MLM, MCK, MET, MCHP, NTES, ODC, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PPL, O, RDS.A, RGLD, SAP, SPG, SGC, SNPS, TTWO, TER, GEO, TTC, TM, WBA, WMB, WTW, EBAY, HQH, RVT, CQP, TMUS, DAL, BGS, VMW, NXPI, APTV, ENPH, WDAY, THQ, CFG, FTV, SWAV, DOW, ORCC, CARR, AFRM, GIIX, ONON, ARKG, BOTZ, DGRO, DHS, DNOV, EZU, FCTR, FDL, FDT, FEP, FEX, FLOT, FRI, FTA, FTGC, FXH, IBMO, IFRA, IFV, IPO, IWS, IYG, NXTG, PFIX, PGX, PIZ, PSK, PZA, QYLD, SCHO, SPDW, USIG, VDE, VOE, VTIP, AXDX, ABR, SAN, EXC, MCS, VTRS, OMEX, PAA, SIRI, TEVA, FAX, NUV, PODD, ARI, ACRE, AKTS, LTRY, STIP, ATRS, AGEN, BIOL, PTN, TXMD, IVR, MBII, SOS, MBIO, VERO,
- Added Positions: IVV, MSFT, IJR, VTI, GOOGL, MMC, DNP, GOOG, NVDA, IWF, BRK.B, RQI, IEFA, JNJ, PFE, PG, INTC, UNP, CSCO, VZ, SPY, NEE, HD, FB, IVW, HON, JCPB, VOO, COST, IEMG, SCHX, T, NOBL, MMM, CRM, DIS, ABBV, BND, USMV, LHX, LMT, MCD, PNC, SCHH, ABT, KO, JPM, V, TSLA, SDY, VEA, BMY, DHR, XOM, IDXX, MDT, QCOM, WFC, EFA, IVE, AMAT, DUK, CMCSA, MRK, NSC, PEP, IJH, SCHA, SCHE, XLV, BA, C, PAYX, UPS, WMT, IAU, PFF, SPGI, RTX, UNH, AGG, RSP, SPD, CAC, ORLY, SO, TJX, TXN, MTUM, SCHD, SWAN, VWO, ACN, ADBE, AMT, DE, LOW, NKE, TMO, BX, TIP, VEU, AMGN, EW, MMP, ROK, AVGO, MRNA, SCHM, CAT, DEO, GILD, KMB, STX, SBUX, ET, FTSM, IWM, SHM, VO, VTEB, AMP, TFC, SID, GE, ISRG, SHW, GSBD, MO, BLK, CVS, CL, CCI, ECL, LLY, EMR, ICE, LRCX, MCO, PH, LIN, FBHS, PSX, VEEV, SHOP, DOCU, IYW, MUB, SCHZ, VGT, XLF, CB, ASML, ADP, FIS, CI, D, EL, FNLC, NVS, ORCL, BKNG, TRV, STT, VFC, STWD, DG, SNOW, EMB, FNDE, NUSI, VTV, VYM, AEP, ADI, AZN, BK, BDX, BSX, IBM, INTU, MDLZ, NFLX, RSG, TGT, AWK, MSCI, PMT, KMI, PYPL, SE, EMLP, IJT, IWD, VB, VBK, VUG, ATVI, AMD, ALL, AXP, BAX, CME, COP, EOG, FITB, GS, MS, SYK, TROW, WM, YUM, MA, PM, BIT, TDOC, SQ, NMCO, SVFA, GLD, IJS, ISTB, IWB, IWP, MGK, RLY, SCHB, SCHG, SLV, USHY, VHT, VNQ, XLE, XLY, PLD, APD, LNT, WTRG, ADSK, BBY, KMX, SCHW, CTAS, ED, FDX, GD, MNST, MTCH, MU, NUE, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, REGN, ROP, SYY, TSM, TD, UHS, MTN, WPC, WYNN, XEL, DFS, TEL, LULU, CHTR, TRGP, FRC, CG, ZTS, IRT, CC, TTD, ZS, CRWD, DKNG, AMLP, BNDW, DIA, FAS, FNDF, IBMK, IBML, IBMM, IBMN, ITOT, IYJ, SDOG, SMMV, SRLN, VIG, VOT, VV, XLU, ALGN, AME, NLY, CMS, BXMT, CHDN, DHI, EXPD, GPS, GPC, GPN, ITW, JCI, LEN, MRVL, NTRS, SAVA, PXD, RIO, RCL, SWKS, SNA, SWK, SUI, TSCO, UMC, OLED, WST, WEC, NEA, JRO, EVG, LPLA, HCA, BCTX, SUN, DSL, CDW, TWTR, JD, ETSY, LOB, TWLO, KERN, NIO, PINS, INMD, NET, PLTR, ABNB, BSCM, BSCO, FNDA, HYG, HYMB, IBB, JNK, SCHV, XSD,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, QQQ, AMZN, CVX, F, BABA, HUM, BAC, NKLA, TLRY, TLRY, GPMT, SIVB, PWR, ACB, XOP, BSL, WISH, PCN, MLPA, PPT, AJG, POOL, AZO, ODFL, OXY, ALT, FICO, USRT, CLX, IGM, IAGG, BBCA, UP, COIN, CCV, EFX, NNOX, ZBRA, FLGT, NDSN, NOW, PGR, AGNC, QRTEA, SRE, CMG,
- Sold Out: BSCL, IBMJ, HZO, EWG, EWL, BLNK, DVAX, KSU, MMLP, NVAX, CPG, ROKU, ELY, BNTX, OPEN, ZIM, RBOT, JMBS, LBRDK, CCL, LYB, CLR, TDAC, XL, SOLO, VLDR, SKLZ, INO, KNDI, ACOR, ABEO, KD, IBIO, EBON, ATNX,
For the details of Apollon Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apollon+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Apollon Wealth Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 149,232 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.44%
- Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS) - 205,773 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 230,897 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.26%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,782 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1119.55%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 83,613 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.22%
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 205,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 80,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.51 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 271,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $265.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 88,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1119.55%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 53,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 69.44%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 149,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 230,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.40%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 39,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 236.18%. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $152.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 59,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 88.19%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: MarineMax Inc (HZO)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MarineMax Inc. The sale prices were between $46.73 and $59.04, with an estimated average price of $53.66.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The sale prices were between $46.84 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $50.13.Sold Out: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)
Apollon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blink Charging Co. The sale prices were between $26.27 and $46.85, with an estimated average price of $32.3.
