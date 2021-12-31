TownSquare Capital LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

New Purchases: SHY, SDY, SBSI, HYD, MBB, HYLB, SPYD, IEFA, XSPA, NUS, DTC, EFA, ESGU, EEM, FSMB, IDEV, KKR, STVN, PCOR, ARKX, BSCM, BSJM, RWAY, CWAN, HLMN, AUGX, BIPC, UBER, LBRDK, RDVT, DBC, IEMG, INDY, IVW, JEPI, MGK, MMLG, SCHA, VBK, VGIT, VIG, VLUE, VOE, VOOG, VUG, XLF, E, ARGX, OMI, NOC, MFC, LYV, INFO, GGAL, FCN, EIX, PFG, DPZ, CL, CSGP, KMX, CBRE, BLDR, BRO, BXP, ATO, PWR, AME, AXTA, LNTH, HLT, WIX, MMMB, SBRA, PSLV, OPI, EVR, PCQ, VRSN, MTN, UBS, SEIC, SBAC, PEG, DSX, NYMT, REAX, SAN, NVTA,

JPST, SPY, GOVT, AMZN, SPIP, BND, SPYG, MA, CRM, SPDW, SPYV, MSFT, GOOG, HYG, STIP, IVV, TLT, ADSK, GLDM, ABT, ADBE, GOOGL, DOCU, SHV, ACN, SHYG, NFLX, NOW, ABNB, JNK, LQD, OXY, UNH, V, ZTS, DGRW, IJH, MDYG, SPEM, VCIT, CSCO, IT, NKE, PFE, SBUX, AGG, CAT, CVX, ISRG, RTX, SNOW, INDA, MDYV, SLYG, SPSM, AAPL, HD, ORCL, QCOM, IWO, SPLG, ALGN, BDX, BRK.B, BAM, CHRW, KO, JNJ, NVO, PEP, MSCI, CYRX, ICLR, ALC, GXO, IWF, QQQ, SPIB, ASML, AEM, AJG, ADP, BAC, CRH, CP, CNC, CIEN, COO, CPRT, DEO, ENB, NEE, FE, GD, IEX, ILMN, LOW, MKC, MCD, MDT, NICE, NVDA, OMC, LIN, PG, RSG, TSM, UL, UNP, VZ, WRB, WST, PYPL, RUN, VVNT, IWD, MMM, AES, APD, AKAM, AXP, AIG, AMT, ANSS, AON, AMAT, AZPN, AVY, BCE, BAX, BMY, AZTA, CSX, CVS, CHD, CI, CTSH, CMCSA, STZ, GLW, DHR, DE, DLR, D, DUK, ECL, EMR, ENTG, EXPD, EXPO, FMC, FDS, FAST, FCX, GIS, MNST, HUM, HUN, ITW, IFF, JPM, KMB, MDLZ, LGND, MKL, MAS, MET, MTD, MPWR, MS, ORLY, ODFL, OMCL, PPG, NTR, REGN, RMD, ROST, RGLD, SAP, POOL, SLB, SWKS, SNA, SONY, STE, SYK, SUI, TJX, TDY, TRI, TKR, TSCO, TYL, USB, VRTX, VMC, WMT, WM, WSO, WFC, WMB, WSM, WEC, ZBRA, HEI.A, AAWW, TDG, GTLS, WNS, BR, IBKR, TEL, MELI, PM, VRSK, GNRC, FAF, NXPI, GM, BAH, FRC, MPC, HZNP, GWRE, QLYS, FOXF, BURL, PAYC, BABA, KEYS, ETSY, VIRT, SHOP, BKI, TRU, TEAM, SITE, SMPL, LW, SD, FND, SMAR, CCB, UTZ, ALTG, IAS, RYAN, EFG, IHI, IJR, IWP, IWS, JETS, TIP, AAON, CB, PLD, AMP, ATRS, ATRC, TFC, BCS, BLK, BRKR, CERN, CTAS, CCI, DIOD, EVBN, EXPE, FICO, GBCI, GS, HELE, HON, IBM, ING, JKHY, JLL, LEN, LMT, MLM, SPGI, MCHP, MUFG, NEOG, OSTK, PCG, PNC, PZZA, PTC, PENN, PXD, BKNG, ROLL, RJF, ROP, SRE, SWIR, TRV, TTWO, TGT, AXON, TXN, TMO, VFC, VMI, WERN, YUM, ET, CXE, ATEC, INFU, OC, BX, MASI, TDC, AVGO, DG, LPLA, HII, FBHS, XYL, PSX, GMED, WDAY, NVEE, NDLS, CDW, VCYT, QTWO, FIVN, CTLT, CYBR, CHRS, KRNT, PJT, MEDP, ELF, FLGT, CNNE, PACK, BJ, ELAN, FOXA, AVTR, ORCC, BITF, SITM, SPT, BSY, PRCH, OTLY, ARKK, BNDX, DFAC, EFV, FDIS, FIXD, GWX, IUSG, IUSV, IWN, LIT, MUB, QYLD, SPAB, SPMD, SPSB, SSO, USIG, VEA, VMBS, VOO, VTV, XLK, XLV, Reduced Positions: JMST, CWB, ICSH, FB, MRNA, ULTA, OLLI, DCT, FBT, SPMB, BA, ATHM, BMBL, SOFI, SOFI, GLD, PDBC, VCSH, CCL, GILD, BBN, NCLH, AMGN, DIS, STOR, PINS, PLTR, T, AMD, NLY, ABG, BIDU, CRL, CBSH, COST, FISV, PSMT, RCL, SKYW, SNPS, ZION, DAC, AGNC, SPSC, TSLA, TWTR, JD, GDDY, BL, GSHD, ESTC, CHWY, IAA, GO, OPRT, SI, MAX, OLO, ARKF, ARKG, ARKQ, ARKW, BIL, BSV, FLRN, PHYL, PSK, VB, VBR, XLE, ABB, ALCO, MO, AMX, ATR, ARCC, GOLD, BIIB, COF, CASY, FIS, SCHW, AWH, CLX, COP, ERJ, EQIX, ELS, ESS, EXR, XOM, GE, HALO, HSKA, MTCH, IBN, INTC, INTU, JCI, KIRK, LH, AXGN, MKTX, MT, MORN, NVEC, NDAQ, NBIX, NVS, OHI, OKE, PPBI, PKG, PKI, RPM, RELX, RGEN, SIVB, SSL, STX, SHW, LUV, TROW, TTM, TS, TREX, TSN, USPH, UPS, VLO, WPC, WBA, WAL, WEX, XEL, TX, RDS.B, DHY, USA, GCV, PHK, DAL, PODD, BKCC, FTI, EFC, EDF, GMAB, FLT, CHEF, PANW, ABBV, ALLE, TPVG, FSK, RESN, HQY, GSBD, KHC, BATRK, WHD, XERS, STIM, BCSF, CTVA, BCYC, CRWD, BNTX, CARR, ASAN, AMJ, BIV, BIZD, FDM, FDN, FTSM, IWM, NEAR, PZA, RSP, SCHX, SDOG, TQQQ, USHY, VGSH, VGT, VTI, VWO, VYM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TownSquare Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, TownSquare Capital LLC owns 710 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TownSquare Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/townsquare+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 4,486,828 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.41% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,197,446 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 2,245,865 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 2,779,766 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,354,043 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56%

TownSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 384,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TownSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 63,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TownSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in Southside Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.03 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 148,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TownSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 103,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TownSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TownSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TownSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 461.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,558,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TownSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 169.22%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 76,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TownSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,486,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TownSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 24,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TownSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 115.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 777,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TownSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4930.98%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 121,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TownSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

TownSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.

TownSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

TownSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.85 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $35.51.

TownSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.

TownSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.