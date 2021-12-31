Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
TownSquare Capital LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Investment company TownSquare Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TownSquare Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, TownSquare Capital LLC owns 710 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TownSquare Capital LLC
  1. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 4,486,828 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.41%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,197,446 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 2,245,865 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 2,779,766 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,354,043 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56%
New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

TownSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 384,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

TownSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 63,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI)

TownSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in Southside Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.03 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 148,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

TownSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 103,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

TownSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

TownSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

TownSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 461.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,558,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

TownSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 169.22%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 76,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

TownSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,486,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

TownSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 24,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

TownSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 115.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 777,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

TownSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4930.98%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 121,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

TownSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

TownSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

TownSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Sold Out: Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU)

TownSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.85 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $35.51.

Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

TownSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

TownSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.



