Security Benefit Life Insurance Co Buys Vivid Seats Inc, Corsair Partnering Corp, Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp, Sells Horizon Acquisition Corp, LSB Industries Inc, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp

- New Purchases: SEAT, CORS, PFTA, BWC, DDOG,
- Added Positions: SNOW, IVV, VEA, IJH,
- Reduced Positions: LXU, IWM, VWO, SLGG,
- Sold Out: HZAC.U, KAHC, TSPQ, CORS.U, PFTAU, ACQR, SLAM, APGB, FVIV, SLAC, MSDA, FRSG, VGII, VAQC, LCA, LCA, ATHN, ACAH, SBEA, TBSA, GAMC, DTOC, LHAA, WPCB, YTPG, CSTA, RTPY, JWSM, KVSC, PTOC, TWLV, PLMI, ANAC, BWCAU, BOAS, TCVA, TWNI, ACTD, HERA, APTM, APSG, FSRX, AMPI, GTPB, AGGR, SPAQ, SPAQ, KAIR, DGNU, KIII, FTPA, MACA, SVFA, GSEV, VLAT, SVFC, RCLF, HIII, OHPA, FLME, KAII, EGGF, LDHA, LOKM, SCOB, WPCA, RMGC, GIIX, HYAC, HYAC, KVSA, PRPC, KURI, HUGS, AGAC, ATAQ, BLUA, SCOA, GLHA, COLI, MBAC, NVSA, ATMR, NAAC, SPGS, FSNB, LGAC, BRPM, NSTC, NSTD, PSAG, CVII,
For the details of SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+benefit+life+insurance+co+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO
- LSB Industries Inc (LXU) - 54,356,127 shares, 33.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.31%
- Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) - 52,057,173 shares, 31.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Horizon Acquisition Corp II (HZON.U) - 15,500,000 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio.
- DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 4,626,440 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio.
- DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) - 9,252,850 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio.
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Vivid Seats Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.79. The stock is now traded at around $11.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.71%. The holding were 52,057,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Corsair Partnering Corp (CORS)
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Corsair Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (PFTA)
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC)
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $159.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 76.74%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 338,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC.U)
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $11.2.Sold Out: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC)
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.79.Sold Out: TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (TSPQ)
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.74.Sold Out: Corsair Partnering Corp (CORS.U)
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Corsair Partnering Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (PFTAU)
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Independence Holdings Corp (ACQR)
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Independence Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO . Also check out:
1. SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO 's Undervalued Stocks
2. SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO keeps buying