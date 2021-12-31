Security Benefit Life Insurance Co Buys Vivid Seats Inc, Corsair Partnering Corp, Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp, Sells Horizon Acquisition Corp, LSB Industries Inc, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp

New Purchases: SEAT, CORS, PFTA, BWC, DDOG,

Investment company Security Benefit Life Insurance Co Current Portfolio ) buys Vivid Seats Inc, Corsair Partnering Corp, Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp, Snowflake Inc, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I, sells Horizon Acquisition Corp, LSB Industries Inc, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp, Corsair Partnering Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co . As of 2021Q4, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co owns 104 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

LSB Industries Inc (LXU) - 54,356,127 shares, 33.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.31% Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) - 52,057,173 shares, 31.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Horizon Acquisition Corp II (HZON.U) - 15,500,000 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 4,626,440 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) - 9,252,850 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Vivid Seats Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.79. The stock is now traded at around $11.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.71%. The holding were 52,057,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Corsair Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $159.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 76.74%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 338,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $11.2.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.79.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.74.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Corsair Partnering Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Independence Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.76.