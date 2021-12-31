9258 Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells , iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund,

New Purchases: IWV, CP, ACWX, BOND, IJT, IXUS, GOF, EMXC, SUSA, EQIX, EL, PXD, VOT, SCHD, KEYS, SYF, IQV, ICE, CSGP, TER, RWJ, SO, NVS, ANGL, EFA, AMGN, COO, DD, MKC, PGR, STX, DKNG, AXTA, SNX, FBHS, YUM, MBII, REED,

AMD, USMV, MGK, GE, T, MRO, IBM, LHX, SHY, FIS, RDS.B, EA, NVDA, LMT, MSD, FIX, VZ, TGT, BDX, TIP, DIS, SYY, SU, MMM, CHW, MPC, JD, VKTX, PUMP, FTHI, IEMG, ISTB, PKW, SPHD, BKNG, XOM, BP, GS, MET, MRK, BMY, CAT, MNKD, STZ, C, INTC, GH, ZTS, EFAV, FXL, CLF, IWS, BSX, BAX, MO, XSLV, LLY, PYPL, SLB, WELL, GDL, BOE, DIAX, FTF, MCR, JEQ, NUAN, UL, TXN, PHG, STM, Sold Out: KSU, AAXJ, HRC, GPM, JTD, SQ, NBIX, SDGR, RDFN, IGIB, WIX, DXCM, SNAP, SFIX, QS, JOF, GIM, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells , iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, , Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 9258 Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, 9258 Wealth Management, LLC owns 368 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,343 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 122,929 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 311,705 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,357 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 66,067 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%

9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $252.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03. The stock is now traded at around $123.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.06%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 173.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.86%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.84%. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.04%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $17.42, with an estimated average price of $16.71.

9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67.