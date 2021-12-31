9258 Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells , iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund,

- New Purchases: IWV, CP, ACWX, BOND, IJT, IXUS, GOF, EMXC, SUSA, EQIX, EL, PXD, VOT, SCHD, KEYS, SYF, IQV, ICE, CSGP, TER, RWJ, SO, NVS, ANGL, EFA, AMGN, COO, DD, MKC, PGR, STX, DKNG, AXTA, SNX, FBHS, YUM, MBII, REED,
- Added Positions: IVV, VOO, RSP, VWO, IWM, MOAT, VOE, PG, EFG, IEI, VEU, XLK, TJX, VPL, AMZN, TSLA, IEUR, AGG, HD, IVW, IWO, IWR, BAC, CSCO, GOOGL, JPM, CRM, UNH, V, AVGO, BIV, IJH, IVE, EW, F, HAL, TT, ROP, ADX, IJR, IUSG, SCZ, SPY, XLC, XLE, ALL, FITB, JNJ, MA, NXPI, ABBV, GOOG, IUSB, XLV, DHR, DEO, DUK, NEE, MU, NKE, LIN, SHW, TSM, UNP, WMT, WFC, ECF, BHK, CHGG, IAGG, IEFA, IJJ, IJK, IJS, VCIT, VO, CB, ABT, ACN, ADBE, ALGN, AEP, AMT, ADP, BRK.B, BA, CSX, CVS, SCHW, CVX, KO, CMCSA, DE, ENB, MDLZ, MCD, MPWR, NSC, PEP, QCOM, ROK, TMO, VFC, VRTX, WM, ANTM, RVT, TY, AVK, HYT, FRA, LGI, BDJ, BTZ, HCA, HUBS, TEAM, TWLO, AMLP, IYG, MDY, SLQD, XLF, XLI, XLY, ASML, A, ADI, ANSS, AMAT, AVY, CME, COP, COST, ETN, EMR, FISV, GILD, HON, HUM, SPGI, MDT, MUFG, NFLX, NVO, RPM, TRV, SYK, RTX, RMT, JPS, GDV, GRX, TEL, PM, KMI, DOCU, DOW, GOVT, IWF, IWN, IWP, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: AMD, USMV, MGK, GE, T, MRO, IBM, LHX, SHY, FIS, RDS.B, EA, NVDA, LMT, MSD, FIX, VZ, TGT, BDX, TIP, DIS, SYY, SU, MMM, CHW, MPC, JD, VKTX, PUMP, FTHI, IEMG, ISTB, PKW, SPHD, BKNG, XOM, BP, GS, MET, MRK, BMY, CAT, MNKD, STZ, C, INTC, GH, ZTS, EFAV, FXL, CLF, IWS, BSX, BAX, MO, XSLV, LLY, PYPL, SLB, WELL, GDL, BOE, DIAX, FTF, MCR, JEQ, NUAN, UL, TXN, PHG, STM,
- Sold Out: KSU, AAXJ, HRC, GPM, JTD, SQ, NBIX, SDGR, RDFN, IGIB, WIX, DXCM, SNAP, SFIX, QS, JOF, GIM, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,343 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 122,929 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 311,705 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,357 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 66,067 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $252.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03. The stock is now traded at around $123.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.06%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 173.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.86%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.84%. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.04%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.Sold Out: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.Sold Out: (HRC)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund (JTD)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $17.42, with an estimated average price of $16.71.Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67.
