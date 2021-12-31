Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys Rogers Corp, Microsoft Corp, Pfizer Inc, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: ROG, PFE, AAPL, HPQ, PSA, ABBV, PLD, LH, CVS, HCA, RSG, NUE, WBA, CMCSA, TECH, INFO, MMC, XYL, EXPE, PLUG, CP, TRV, DKS, RH, HIG, CHKP, ON, MSI, KNX, FDS, RMD, EXLS, MAT, ALB, DGX, MCK, AVB, LEN, GNRC, IT, DRI,
- Added Positions: MSFT, EW, CSCO, YUM, PAYX, AON, LIN, ADP, KLAC, SHOP, APTV, AFL, ROK, ULTA, FTNT, ISRG, GOOGL, SQ, PYPL, DECK, ETSY, AMC, BX, FB, NVDA, ILMN, CCL, COF, MCHP, EMR, ODFL, CHD, TFC, LLY, BBY, USB, LRCX, EBAY, JPM, AXP, ALGN, DHR, NEM, DE, TSCO, AZO, NXPI, ROST, MA, ADI, A, CB, V, SPGI, WST, CL, TGT, SNPS, ETN, GGG, ITW, TT, HUBS, APD, NUAN, MTD, ACN, TROW, BC, BCE, ORLY,
- Reduced Positions: NKE, LOW, TXN, CRM, ADSK, INTU, UPS, AMD, CSX, NSC, AVGO, LUV, CMI, MU, ADBE, HD, BKNG, SBUX, PG, BIIB, F, GRMN, MAS, IDXX, WSM, WY, KMB, SHW, UNP, DIS, EL, ABT, ECL, POOL, VFC, TEL, CDNS, COST, ARW,
- Sold Out: LULU, TMO, QCOM, KSU, AMT, INTC, NOW, REGN, ATVI, WDAY, CTAS, SE, DAL, MRK, FDX, CAT, AMZN, DD, MDLZ, SWK, NLY, CTSH, JNJ, ICE, OKTA, VIPS, VEEV, GLW, KO, CDW, TPX, AGCO, FSS, EPAM, TYL, LHX, BAH, RCII,
These are the top 5 holdings of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 7,657 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 85,117 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.29%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 15,342 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.56%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 32,769 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Trane Technologies PLC (TT) - 25,281 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 13,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 45,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 14,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 68,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $343.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 6,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 13,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 147.43%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 14,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 94.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 38,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 82.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 85,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 392.84%. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $125.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 19,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 680.40%. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 18,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Aon PLC by 244.74%. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $283.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.Sold Out: (KSU)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.
