Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys Rogers Corp, Microsoft Corp, Pfizer Inc, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Qualcomm Inc

ROG, PFE, AAPL, HPQ, PSA, ABBV, PLD, LH, CVS, HCA, RSG, NUE, WBA, CMCSA, TECH, INFO, MMC, XYL, EXPE, PLUG, CP, TRV, DKS, RH, HIG, CHKP, ON, MSI, KNX, FDS, RMD, EXLS, MAT, ALB, DGX, MCK, AVB, LEN, GNRC, IT, DRI, Added Positions: MSFT, EW, CSCO, YUM, PAYX, AON, LIN, ADP, KLAC, SHOP, APTV, AFL, ROK, ULTA, FTNT, ISRG, GOOGL, SQ, PYPL, DECK, ETSY, AMC, BX, FB, NVDA, ILMN, CCL, COF, MCHP, EMR, ODFL, CHD, TFC, LLY, BBY, USB, LRCX, EBAY, JPM, AXP, ALGN, DHR, NEM, DE, TSCO, AZO, NXPI, ROST, MA, ADI, A, CB, V, SPGI, WST, CL, TGT, SNPS, ETN, GGG, ITW, TT, HUBS, APD, NUAN, MTD, ACN, TROW, BC, BCE, ORLY,

NKE, LOW, TXN, CRM, ADSK, INTU, UPS, AMD, CSX, NSC, AVGO, LUV, CMI, MU, ADBE, HD, BKNG, SBUX, PG, BIIB, F, GRMN, MAS, IDXX, WSM, WY, KMB, SHW, UNP, DIS, EL, ABT, ECL, POOL, VFC, TEL, CDNS, COST, ARW, Sold Out: LULU, TMO, QCOM, KSU, AMT, INTC, NOW, REGN, ATVI, WDAY, CTAS, SE, DAL, MRK, FDX, CAT, AMZN, DD, MDLZ, SWK, NLY, CTSH, JNJ, ICE, OKTA, VIPS, VEEV, GLW, KO, CDW, TPX, AGCO, FSS, EPAM, TYL, LHX, BAH, RCII,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rogers Corp, Microsoft Corp, Pfizer Inc, Apple Inc, HP Inc, sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Qualcomm Inc, , Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owns 173 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 7,657 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 85,117 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.29% Linde PLC (LIN) - 15,342 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.56% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 32,769 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Trane Technologies PLC (TT) - 25,281 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 13,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 45,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 14,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 68,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $343.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 6,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 13,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 147.43%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 14,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 94.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 38,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 82.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 85,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 392.84%. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $125.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 19,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 680.40%. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 18,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Aon PLC by 244.74%. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $283.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.