Jeneq Management LP Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Twitter Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Zillow Group Inc

Just now
Investment company Jeneq Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Twitter Inc, DoorDash Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Coupa Software Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jeneq Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Jeneq Management LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $497 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Jeneq Management LP
  1. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 27,100 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.15%
  2. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 998,310 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.53%
  3. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 170,400 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.46%
  4. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 58,800 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70%
  5. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 559,591 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Jeneq Management LP initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.49%. The holding were 559,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Jeneq Management LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.03%. The holding were 808,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Jeneq Management LP initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 224,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Jeneq Management LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 146,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Jeneq Management LP initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $115.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 147,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Jeneq Management LP initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Jeneq Management LP added to a holding in Snap Inc by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 998,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Jeneq Management LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Jeneq Management LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Jeneq Management LP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Jeneq Management LP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Jeneq Management LP sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sold Out: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)

Jeneq Management LP sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87.



