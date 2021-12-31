Jeneq Management LP Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Twitter Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Zillow Group Inc

- New Purchases: ATVI, TWTR, DASH, PYPL, COUP, IVV,
- Added Positions: SNAP, NOW, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: SAIL, BABA, BKNG, OKTA, TWLO, DMRC,
- Sold Out: AMZN, FB, Z, ZM, CRWD, EGHT, SPY,
For the details of Jeneq Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jeneq+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jeneq Management LP
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 27,100 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.15%
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 998,310 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.53%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 170,400 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.46%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 58,800 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70%
- Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 559,591 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
Jeneq Management LP initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.49%. The holding were 559,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Jeneq Management LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.03%. The holding were 808,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Jeneq Management LP initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 224,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Jeneq Management LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 146,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Jeneq Management LP initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $115.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 147,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Jeneq Management LP initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Jeneq Management LP added to a holding in Snap Inc by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 998,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Jeneq Management LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Jeneq Management LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Jeneq Management LP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Jeneq Management LP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Jeneq Management LP sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Jeneq Management LP sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87.
