Toronado Partners, LLC Buys MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Twilio Inc, Riskified, Sells Impinj Inc, LendingTree Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Twilio Inc, Riskified, sells Impinj Inc, LendingTree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toronado Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Toronado Partners, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Toronado Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toronado+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 2,523,636 shares, 16.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.29% Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 941,722 shares, 16.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86% Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) - 2,442,475 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.59% Impinj Inc (PI) - 354,998 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.76% Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) - 794,633 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79%

Toronado Partners, LLC initiated holding in Riskified Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.57 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 760,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toronado Partners, LLC added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $18.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,523,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toronado Partners, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 73.18%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 87,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toronado Partners, LLC sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56.