Toronado Partners, LLC Buys MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Twilio Inc, Riskified, Sells Impinj Inc, LendingTree Inc

Investment company Toronado Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Twilio Inc, Riskified, sells Impinj Inc, LendingTree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toronado Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Toronado Partners, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Toronado Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toronado+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Toronado Partners, LLC
  1. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 2,523,636 shares, 16.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.29%
  2. Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 941,722 shares, 16.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
  3. Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) - 2,442,475 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.59%
  4. Impinj Inc (PI) - 354,998 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.76%
  5. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) - 794,633 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79%
New Purchase: Riskified Ltd (RSKD)

Toronado Partners, LLC initiated holding in Riskified Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.57 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 760,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Toronado Partners, LLC added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $18.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,523,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Toronado Partners, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 73.18%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 87,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

Toronado Partners, LLC sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56.



