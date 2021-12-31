Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC Buys Ally Financial Inc, Merck Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells Wynn Resorts, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Marqeta Inc

Investment company TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ally Financial Inc, Merck Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Cheniere Energy Inc, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, sells Wynn Resorts, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Marqeta Inc, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC owns 304 stocks with a total value of $563 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,185 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,625 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,312 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,703 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.58%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 97,531 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67%
New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 60,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.55 and $96.33, with an estimated average price of $95.57. The stock is now traded at around $92.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The purchase prices were between $73.57 and $75.32, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $106.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 197.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 55,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 456.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 29,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 61,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 54.30%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 62,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 270,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 212.85%. The purchase prices were between $125.21 and $141, with an estimated average price of $134.26. The stock is now traded at around $134.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

Sold Out: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Marqeta Inc. The sale prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56.



