TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC Buys Ally Financial Inc, Merck Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells Wynn Resorts, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Marqeta Inc

- New Purchases: ALLY, LQDH, LNG, IGHG, EXP, ATO, CFLT, USFR, IRM, RWR, CNC, CR, DDOG, BMY, IQV, EWZ, IEF, BNS, PKI, PPL, ANET, AMWL,
- Added Positions: MRK, XBI, PYPL, VPL, IEUR, INFL, AAPL, PDBC, NETL, IYM, AIRR, SCHD, VCIT, XLC, VEU, GXO, XLV, AZEK, EMXC, SPY, IQLT, KRE, TIP, HYEM, DGRO, IGBH, MQY, XLI, QUAL, MDY, OSK, IEI, ISRG, BDX, PMX, BTT, VGT, PMF, DIS, FDX, TT, NEA, NVG, AUID, STX, RSG, SPGI, ROK, MTD, SHW, SWKS, SNA, XSW, STE, SYK, TXN, TRI, TSCO, VWO, VIG, WM, WEC, WELL, XEL, EMR, GS, GLOB, GBCI, GILD, GD, AJG, FAST, EQIX, HEI, DLR, COP, CASY, WRB, ATR, APH, APD, ACN, QRVO, PTC, TROW, PBCT, PEGA, NKE, NFLX, MPWR, QLYS, MKC, KREF, KMB, ITA, IYH, PGX, ITW,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, SCHR, IAU, VO, AMZN, ORCL, SCHO, MU, SCHZ, V, DOW, IWM, XLY, XLK, SHM, SPSB, T, CVX, XOM, GNK, IBM, XLF, TSLA, VB, AMGN, CARR, INTC, MUB, LMT, MS, NDAQ, NEM, XLE, SCCO, OIH, VZ, MO, AXP, BRK.B, BAC, BX, CSL, CSCO, C, KO, UTF, FDN, BAR, HD, RSP, IYJ, IJH, IVW, SHY, LOW, MA, MDT, FB, NSA, NUE, PEP, PFE, PSX, PWR, RTX, CRM, SWAV, GLD, TMO, UPS, VOO, VHT, ABNB, AMAT, AVGO, CLX, CMCSA, ED, DUK, EXPE, F, FTNT, PEAK, RYH, IYG, IYW, IJR, ITB, HDV, IHI, IAI, KLAC, LHX, LHDX, MSCI, NVO, PNC, SO, SBUX, VUG, MGC, WFC,
- Sold Out: WYNN, AAXJ, MQ, ATVI, BSCL, MSOS, BRK.A, O, COIN, IWN, WMT, VXF, DKNG, MOG.A, OGN, YETI, HUBS, EPAM, BSX, UNIT, GNSS, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,185 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,625 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,312 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,703 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.58%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 97,531 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67%
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 60,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.55 and $96.33, with an estimated average price of $95.57. The stock is now traded at around $92.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The purchase prices were between $73.57 and $75.32, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $106.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 197.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 55,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 456.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 29,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 61,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 54.30%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 62,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 270,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 212.85%. The purchase prices were between $125.21 and $141, with an estimated average price of $134.26. The stock is now traded at around $134.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.Sold Out: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Marqeta Inc. The sale prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56.
