Pearl River Capital, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Visa Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: AMZN, RTX, V, CONE, LHX, BKNG, INTU, SWKS, LIN, ORCL, PEP, DUK, TPR, LULU, DXCM, JNJ, TMO, YNDX, MCD, REGN, ALGN, ULTA, CMI, C, MRVL, COP, CARR, MOS, SNOW, DAR, NFLX, AMD, SGEN, MTCH, K, HPE, EA, GRMN, FIVN, HES, STWD, ICE, BDX, CAH, AOS, CLX, NCR, SRPT, AEE, MCFE, MET, WAB, CB, AAPL, CVS, DE, MPWR, U, HOOD, FSLY, HD, AVLR, ALNY, COO, J, XYL, FND, LYFT, ABNB, TFC, GS, IRT, QS, ACGL, CIEN, LSTR, WLK, BX, FLT, HZNP, COIN, JXN, GE, PSTG, SFIX, DELL, STZ, FLR, NBIX, STX, QRVO, MO, CE, KLIC, AGR, ADC, TTC, AMAT, XOM, FICO, EQC, MAT, NVR, VTR, WDAY, PEN, DBX, PTON, ABG, CTRA, UPS, WRB, MRTX, BERY, PLNT, LNC, OMCL, QDEL, RRC, TDG, TNET, APO, HTA, PNR, ZTS, FTDR, COLB, HIG, KBH, STLD, WSM, RH, ROKU, LEVI, WIRE, EXPD, JBLU, TDY, THO, PFGC, ARVN, CFLT, CHKP, DHI, HSY, KRC, MS, NTAP, QGEN, SIVB, SHOO, TSLA, GWRE, CDK, NTNX, LTHM, DOCN, ELS, FCN, M, MSI, LUV, VMC, WSO, FSK, HESM, CPNG, FIGS, MATX, ANSS, AZO, BWA, BF.B, CHE, DXC, FDX, HR, LVS, MKSI, MAC, NVAX, TROW, CBOE, ZNGA, EVH, UNVR, SQ, ACI, ARRY, RKLB, ACAD, ARWR, AJG, CINF, CPA, GILD, HAL, LPX, ODFL, SEIC, SPWR, ZBH, FRHC, POR, IOVA, NRZ, WIX, ANET, STOR, TDOC, IIPR, SPCE, DCT, BSY, ASO, MRVI, ACVA, PCOR, OWL, RHI, MANU, GLPI, NVTA, APLE, RSI, MTTR, VLY, SBRA, ANGI, COMP, COTY, CANO,

AMZN, RTX, V, CONE, LHX, BKNG, INTU, SWKS, LIN, ORCL, PEP, DUK, TPR, LULU, DXCM, JNJ, TMO, YNDX, MCD, REGN, ALGN, ULTA, CMI, C, MRVL, COP, CARR, MOS, SNOW, DAR, NFLX, AMD, SGEN, MTCH, K, HPE, EA, GRMN, FIVN, HES, STWD, ICE, BDX, CAH, AOS, CLX, NCR, SRPT, AEE, MCFE, MET, WAB, CB, AAPL, CVS, DE, MPWR, U, HOOD, FSLY, HD, AVLR, ALNY, COO, J, XYL, FND, LYFT, ABNB, TFC, GS, IRT, QS, ACGL, CIEN, LSTR, WLK, BX, FLT, HZNP, COIN, JXN, GE, PSTG, SFIX, DELL, STZ, FLR, NBIX, STX, QRVO, MO, CE, KLIC, AGR, ADC, TTC, AMAT, XOM, FICO, EQC, MAT, NVR, VTR, WDAY, PEN, DBX, PTON, ABG, CTRA, UPS, WRB, MRTX, BERY, PLNT, LNC, OMCL, QDEL, RRC, TDG, TNET, APO, HTA, PNR, ZTS, FTDR, COLB, HIG, KBH, STLD, WSM, RH, ROKU, LEVI, WIRE, EXPD, JBLU, TDY, THO, PFGC, ARVN, CFLT, CHKP, DHI, HSY, KRC, MS, NTAP, QGEN, SIVB, SHOO, TSLA, GWRE, CDK, NTNX, LTHM, DOCN, ELS, FCN, M, MSI, LUV, VMC, WSO, FSK, HESM, CPNG, FIGS, MATX, ANSS, AZO, BWA, BF.B, CHE, DXC, FDX, HR, LVS, MKSI, MAC, NVAX, TROW, CBOE, ZNGA, EVH, UNVR, SQ, ACI, ARRY, RKLB, ACAD, ARWR, AJG, CINF, CPA, GILD, HAL, LPX, ODFL, SEIC, SPWR, ZBH, FRHC, POR, IOVA, NRZ, WIX, ANET, STOR, TDOC, IIPR, SPCE, DCT, BSY, ASO, MRVI, ACVA, PCOR, OWL, RHI, MANU, GLPI, NVTA, APLE, RSI, MTTR, VLY, SBRA, ANGI, COMP, COTY, CANO, Added Positions: VMW, CI, MDT, PANW, APD, URI, LH, GOOGL, ORLY, ROST, O, CMG, ADI, CTLT, WY, WM, CZR, CPB, PPG, PARA, QCOM, CUBE, KMB, AN, TFX, SCCO, BURL, PSX, KR, LAD, SYNH, FIS, UAA, EVR, WAT, LEG, TOL, RPRX, HBI, TWTR, GM, STT, WRK, OXY, MMS, USFD, LPLA, WMB, TEL, IAA, WH, RMD, MRO, EAF, FLGT, AON, MUSA, GPN, FRC, PODD, OMC, HRB, LMND, CBRE, BCRX, NXPI, MCO, EVBG, SAFM, DKNG, USB, CTAS, MGNI, IVZ,

VMW, CI, MDT, PANW, APD, URI, LH, GOOGL, ORLY, ROST, O, CMG, ADI, CTLT, WY, WM, CZR, CPB, PPG, PARA, QCOM, CUBE, KMB, AN, TFX, SCCO, BURL, PSX, KR, LAD, SYNH, FIS, UAA, EVR, WAT, LEG, TOL, RPRX, HBI, TWTR, GM, STT, WRK, OXY, MMS, USFD, LPLA, WMB, TEL, IAA, WH, RMD, MRO, EAF, FLGT, AON, MUSA, GPN, FRC, PODD, OMC, HRB, LMND, CBRE, BCRX, NXPI, MCO, EVBG, SAFM, DKNG, USB, CTAS, MGNI, IVZ, Reduced Positions: MSFT, CFG, BMY, DISCA, ADBE, OTIS, XEL, BA, PAYX, ABT, ISRG, KO, DIS, TTD, EXR, ALLY, CG, TWLO, EFX, RS, DOV, AEO, AZEK, ETN, SIX, AAP, TER, AMH, A, SPGI, GLW, PFE, OVV, AMBA, HST, UNM, NEE, PD, MTD, KSS, CWK, FNF, WPC, OSK, DOW, PK, SAIL, BILL, TGT, DT, HUBB, AVB, IFF, CBSH, RGEN, AKAM, MKTX, HLT, PINC, TRIP, SNX, MAN, TECH, CAKE, FISV, WAL, MUR, XPO, SI, MTSI, ITRI, MSGS, ETWO, ACHC, COUP, DHR, SWAV, MTDR, SNDR, KMI, ADT, NSC, BOX, OPK, ECL, WU, H, MSM, APPF,

MSFT, CFG, BMY, DISCA, ADBE, OTIS, XEL, BA, PAYX, ABT, ISRG, KO, DIS, TTD, EXR, ALLY, CG, TWLO, EFX, RS, DOV, AEO, AZEK, ETN, SIX, AAP, TER, AMH, A, SPGI, GLW, PFE, OVV, AMBA, HST, UNM, NEE, PD, MTD, KSS, CWK, FNF, WPC, OSK, DOW, PK, SAIL, BILL, TGT, DT, HUBB, AVB, IFF, CBSH, RGEN, AKAM, MKTX, HLT, PINC, TRIP, SNX, MAN, TECH, CAKE, FISV, WAL, MUR, XPO, SI, MTSI, ITRI, MSGS, ETWO, ACHC, COUP, DHR, SWAV, MTDR, SNDR, KMI, ADT, NSC, BOX, OPK, ECL, WU, H, MSM, APPF, Sold Out: MU, CAT, CSCO, KKR, NVDA, UNP, BBY, TT, ZI, UNH, AMT, ITW, DOCU, OKTA, FDS, AMGN, CNC, YUM, ADP, PHM, ATUS, DLR, VRTX, WMT, COLD, PKG, PENN, ZS, LRCX, MMC, RNG, CCK, WEN, LW, MDLZ, SBUX, NOW, FTCH, EOG, CRWD, IRM, BLK, WSC, VRSN, CCI, GPS, LLY, FCX, INCY, SRE, EBAY, SPR, TRU, CERN, NKE, BIIB, LMT, PKI, IGT, ACN, XLRN, HWM, MNST, PGR, FSR, MIC, VICI, CRI, DPZ, EIX, MRNA, DVA, CROX, FTNT, FB, NVCR, STNE, BRO, CLF, SJM, L, RIOT, CHRW, HOLX, TTWO, JAMF, JAMF, PXD, RSG, SLAB, BIGC, EMN, WHR, ST, NVRO, TXG, CME, CCEP, HRL, WFC, LYB, CPRI, IQV, ETSY, ENPH, MDB, SONO, GGG, PDCE, ROL, MAXR, SNAP, FOUR, AIZ, EWBC, SYNA, EPAM, BLMN, BKI, ONEM, BAP, EXPE, FR, RF, MELI, AGCO, ARE, ADS, ATR, ETR, EHC, MKC, PNW, SMG, STE, FANG, NCLH, AYX, TW, CTVA, NTRS, ORI, SSNC, TWOU, XP, ARNC, ALB, ALL, AVT, CF, DTE, EL, HEI, LAMR, NWL, NUS, OHI, R, NLOK, TEX, URBN, VCYT, ZEN, NEWR, CRSP, BHVN, CHWY, CHPT, CHPT, AMN, DECK, DRE, POWI, SBNY, TCBI, TKR, EBS, SPLK, FRPT, DDD, HPQ, HUM, RPM, RCII, KDP, JBT, FVRR, VRM, ALE, AYI, AME, CNO, CNX, LHCG, NFG, JWN, NUE, PPL, SUI, GL, UTHR, GNRC, EXPI, MARA, ALSN, ESNT, CHGG, BHF, DNLI, AHCO, BE, NARI, CVAC, RLJ, RKT, IBRX, FTI, MPLN, LYLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Visa Inc, CyrusOne Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, KKR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pearl River Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pearl River Capital, LLC owns 397 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pearl River Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pearl+river+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,451 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 26,443 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.65% Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 56,113 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Visa Inc (V) - 22,342 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 53,963 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 56,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 22,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 53,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $217.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 20,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2616.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 838.42%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 34,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 483.66%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $228.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 16,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 481.58%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 35,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 354.52%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $482.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 147.50%. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $241.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 11,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 271.94%. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68.